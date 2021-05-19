Movie buff Ben Volpian writes, “I just started thinking about a Top 10 movie topic — running men/women — as in ‘The Running Man.’ What do you think?”
I liked it. But it didn’t turn out exactly like what Ben had in mind. Rather than people on the run (like “O Brother, Where Art Thou”) or runner movies (like “Chariots of Fire”), I came up with movies about people running for their life while being hunted for sport (like “Hard Target”). Who would have thought this was such a popular theme?
Sorry, Ben. Here is that list.
10) “Hard Target” — As I was saying, this is one where a woman hires a drifter (Jean-Claude Van Damme) to find her missing father, but he discovers a deadly game of cat-and-mouse behind a series of local disappearances. Bad guys are hunting these throwaway bums for sport.
9) “Hunting Emma” (2017) — A pacifist witnesses six violent men kill a cop. So, they decide to hunt her down like an animal. She should have been easy prey. But life is full of surprises.
8) “Naked Fear” (2007) — An exotic dancer is kidnapped and let loose naked in the wilderness to act as prey for a psycho hunter. Same plot as all of these hunter/hunted films.
7) “Deadly Game” (1991) — A group of seven strangers are brought together on a mysterious island. They must reach a boat on the opposite side of the island before hunters track them down and kill them.
6) “Dark Web” (2016) — After kidnapping young women, a mysterious group auctions off the rights to hunt them, with the event being broadcast on the Dark Web for all to see.
5) “Never Leave Alive” (2017) — Trapped on a desert island, a big game hunter is pursued by an ex-KGB agent for sport. Sort of a one-on-one battle.
4) “The Hunt” (2020) — Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing, chosen to be the prey in The Hunt. Déjà vu? You bet.
3) “Hunting Season” (2016) — Two FBI agents tracking down a missing person uncover a group of stockbrokers who hunt people for sport. Ah, the pressures of Wall Street.
2) “Survival Island” (1992) — An unlikely group of strangers trapped on an unforgiving war zone of an island must fight to survive. This one may seem a bit derivative — but aren’t they all?.
1) “The Most Dangerous Game” (1933) — Yes, this is the classic by which to measure all the others. A big game hunter (Leslie Banks) strands a cruise ship at his remote island where he hunts the passengers for sport. But his prey (Joel McCrae and Fay Wray) turn the tables. The granddaddy of them all.
No, we didn’t list “The Naked Prey.” In it, Cornell Wilde is hunted by African tribesmen, but that wasn’t for sport — he’d dissed the tribal leader.
Have you got any good hunter/hunted movies to add?