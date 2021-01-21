According to Forbes, Ryan Reynolds was the second-highest paid actors in 2020. Maybe that’s how he could afford to buy a telecom company (although his personalized TV commercials play on how little money Mint Mobile has to spend). We look at one of Reynolds’s recent films (“6 Underground”) in today’s Front Row at the Movie column, an exercise which encouraged us to take a closer look at his filmography and pick our Top 10 favorites.
10) “Definitely, Maybe” (2008) — Reynolds was in danger of being typecast in rom-com roles (“The Proposal,” “Coming Soon,” “Just Friends”), and in fact this is a romantic comedy. But he puts some substance in this story about a political consultant trying to explain an impending divorce to his 11-year-old daughter.
9) “Adventureland” (2009) — Reynolds is not the lead in this coming-of-age story about two teens (Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart) having a summer fling at a local amusement park in 1987. But Reynolds anchors the story nicely.
8) “The Voices” (2015) — A weirdly surreal black comedy about a worker in a bathtub factory (Reynolds) who hears pets talk. The horror will hold your attention, but you can’t help laughing at the absurdities encountered by a schizophrenic wrestling with murderous impulses.
7) “Life” (2017) — Ryan shows he can be a team player in the scary sci-fi film about six astronauts aboard the International Space Station when an alien organism gets loose. “Alien” it’s not, but you won’t mind.
6) “The Nines” (2007) — A more dramatic turn, Reynolds plays an alcoholic actor who encounters strange goings-on in a house belonging to an out-of-town writer.
5) “Mississippi Grind” (2015) — Two down-on-their-luck poker players (Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn) team up on a road trip through the South. Mendelsohn’s superb acting forces Reynolds to raise his game.
4) “Buried” (2010) — A truck driver working in Iraq (Reynolds) wakes up after an attack buried alive in a coffin. One actor, one setting for practically the entire movie, you’ve got to be good to pull it off. And he does.
3) “Woman in Gold” (2015) — A lawyer (Reynolds) helps an octogenarian Jewish refugee recover a family painting. Anybody who can star opposite Dame Helen Mirren and not get lost in the background is pretty good.
2) “Safe House” (2012) — Here, Reynolds starts showing his action chops as a CIA agent babysitting a rogue agent (Denzel Washington) at a safe house. They are forced to go on the run when their location is attacked by dangerous mercenaries.
1) Deadpool” (2016), “Deadpool 2”(2018) — A twofer, these two superhero movies redeem Reynolds’s previous forays into the field. He comes into his own as this cocky, wisecracking hero who often breaks the Fourth Wall. Yes, I launched the “Deadpool” comic book when I was publisher of Marvel. I’m happy to say Reynolds does the character proud.
No, no, no — “Green Lantern” is not on this list … but “Deadpool” is, twice.