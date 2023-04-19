Director Sam Raimi is known for both low-budget horror flicks and blockbuster superhero smashes. With the debut of “Evil Dead Rise” — based on Raimi’s “Evil Dead” movies — we thought we’d take a look at his greatest hits. Here’s Entertainment Weekly’s ranking:
10) ”The Quick & the Dead” (1995) — Practically all action, this is a Western for people who don’t like Westerns. A stranger (Sharon Stone) takes on a small town controlled by a brutal outlaw (Gene Hackman). What follows is a series of shootouts that Raimi presents “with striking camera angles, harsh edits and cartoonish gore.” The supporting cast includes Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio.
9) ”The Gift” (2000) — A widowed fortuneteller (Cate Blanchett) tries to solve a grisly murder in her small Georgia town. The character is loosely based on screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton’s real-life mother — and “it’s as weird as it sounds.” The solid supporting cast includes Greg Kinnear, Katie Holmes and Keanu Reeves playing against type.
8) ”Drag Me to Hell” (2009) — After cranking out three massive ”Spider-Man” movies, Raimi went back to his low-budget horror roots. The premise is simple: bank loan officer Christine (Alison Lohman) tries to rid herself of a nasty curse cast by a would-be customer (Lorna Raver) whom she rejected. EW says the film would rank higher if it weren’t for its fundamental flaw: “the stereotypes and xenophobia toward Romani people make it impossible to recommend without at least some reservation.”
7) ”Spider-Man” (2002) — The web-slinger’s first Hollywood outing, it’s the origin story. Tobey Maguire excels as the quiet, down-on-his-luck Peter Parker — “a well-meaning, nerdy everyman whose outsider status and working-class background make him a better vessel for audience wish fulfillment than Batman or Superman could ever be.”
6) ”A Simple Plan” (1998) — This somber crime drama is among “the strongest, most nuanced work Raimi’s ever done.” Three guys (Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton and Brent Briscoe) find more than $4 million in a crashed plane and go to dangerous lengths to protect it.
5) ”Darkman” (1990) — Raimi’s vengeful thriller starring Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand is “a 1930s Universal monster movie thrown in a blender with a modern crime thriller — in the best way.” The outstanding performances make this one of Raimi’s greatest creative visions.
4) ”Army of Darkness” (1992) — The third ”Evil Dead” film is the most expensive and the most ridiculous. Ash (Bruce Campbell) gets sent back to the Middle Ages to fight a medieval army of the undead. The film is a full-blown action-comedy with extensive slapstick scenes and huge battle sequences.
3) ”Spider-Man 2” (2004) — Raimi’s second ”Spider-Man” film is the standard by which all subsequent superhero entertainment should be judged. The battles between Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) provide “ample opportunities for the film to meditate on what it means to be a hero.”
2) ”The Evil Dead” (1981) — Sam Raimi’s micro-budgeted moviemaking debut deserves its cult classic status because it’s “efficient, scary, silly and astoundingly creative.” When Ash (Bruce Campbell) and his friends discover a cursed book at a ramshackle cabin, they’re attacked by a primal force of evil.
1) ”Evil Dead 2” (1987) — The middle entry of Raimi’s “Evil Dead” trilogy remains his funniest and scariest movie to date. Following a swift restaging of the first movie’s events, Evil Dead II spends its remaining 80 minutes throwing increasingly preposterous obstacles at Ash (Bruce Campbell), including a haunted house, evil trees, his girlfriend’s corpse, his own hand, and (in sporadic moments of possession) other human beings — all rendered with top-notch visual effects.
“Campbell emerges as a titanic master of physical comedy, delivering a gonzo performance at the exact intersection between the Three Stooges and Bruce Willis.” This is undoubtedly the most Sam Raimi-ish movie in the director’s filmography.
What about “Ash vs. Evil Dead” you ask? That was a TV series, so it doesn’t qualify for this list.