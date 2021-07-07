With Marvel’s “Black Widow” superhero blockbuster finally making it into theaters (and onto streaming video), we took a closer look at its star, Scarlett Johansson.
To pick her Top 10 films, we turned to Golden Derby, the website that tracks Hollywood’s hottest races with predictions, analysis and news covering more than two dozen awards – including Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys and more.
We’ve edited it down to the essence of observations.
10. “Hail, Caesar!” (2016) — Johansson had a hilarious character part in the Coen Brothers’ 1950s-set Hollywood comedy as Esther Williams-type aquatic movie star who has a squeaky-clean persona but who is secretly pregnant out-of-wedlock. It’s a wonderfully broad turn by Johansson, revealing an unexpected slapstick side to her that we had never before seen.
9. “Match Point” (2005) — Johansson earned her third Golden Globe nomination for her dramatic performance in Woody Allen’s thriller, set in contemporary London. Wealthy Tom Hewett (Matthew Goode) is taking tennis lessons from former tennis pro Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), who is introduced to Tom’s American fiancée Nola Rice (Johansson), a struggling actress. Chris and Nora begin a torrid affair. Johansson’s performance as the mistress is one of her most acclaimed of that decade.
8. “Under The Skin” (2013) — Jonathan Glazer’s science-fiction film is certainly the most unusual film of Johansson’s career — in fact, it would likely be the most unusual film of any actress’s career. Johansson’s character is an alien who works her way through a series of men in Scotland, finally killing many of them. Throughout the film, Johansson’s Laura is usually expressionless, calmly observing the human species until her next victim crosses her path.
7. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) (2010-2020) — After her character, superhero Natasha Romanoff (sometimes known as Black Widow), was first introduced in “Iron Man 2” (2010), Johansson reprised the character in four “Avengers” films (2012, 2015, 2018, 2019), two “Captain America” films (2014, 2016), as well as 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” Though she is usually seen as a member of a butt-kicking team, the focus at last will finally be on Natasha in the upcoming Marvel film “Black Widow” (2020).
6. “Ghost World” (2001) — Johansson was only 16 when she made a huge art house splash in Terry Zwigoff’s cult comedy. Two best friends, Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Johansson) face a scary dilemma — what do we do after graduating high school?
5. “Girl With a Pearl Earring” (2003) — Inspired by the famous painting by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, this proved to be a key film in broadening the scope of Johansson’s film career. Until this film, Johansson had been largely considered an actress who could only play contemporary roles, but she easily stepped into the shoes of a young woman in the 17th Century who takes a job as a maid in the household of Vermeer (Colin Firth).
4. “Jojo Rabbit” (2019) — For Taika Waititi’s dramatic comedy/satire set in the final months of Nazi Germany, Johansson earned one of her first two Academy Award nominations in 2019. Her performance as Rosie, the mother of 10-year-old Johannes (Roman Griffin Davis), derisively nicknamed “Jojo Rabbit” by his Nazi peers, initially looks to be exclusively maternal. But Johansson slowly reveals that Rosie has a secret, that she is working against the Nazi regime.
3. “Her” (2013) — Spike Jonze’s science-fiction romance provided Johansson with one of the biggest acting challenges of her career. As an actress who is especially noted for her use of gestures and her facial expressiveness, Johansson could use none of those skills as Samantha, the disembodied voice of an artificial intelligence program being used by the lonely Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix).
2. “Lost In Translation” (2003) — Johansson received her highest critical accolades to date in Sofia Coppola’s romantic comedy/drama about the growing relationship between two Americans in Tokyo. Aging movie star Bob Harris (Bill Murray) is in Tokyo to film a Suntory whiskey commercial and staying in the same hotel as Charlotte, a young woman whose photographer husband, John (Giovanni Ribisi), is often away on assignment in the city. The two meet in the hotel bar and quickly strike up a friendship, each confessing to the other about the emotional frustration they are enduring in their lives.
1. “Marriage Story” (2019) — Johansson received her second of two 2019 Academy Award nominations for performance as an actress but who moved to New York to do theatre. There she met and married Charlie (Adam Driver), an up-and-coming theater director. But Nicole begins to feel that she has given up everything for Charlie’s dream. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” is actually the story of their divorce. This provides Johansson with one of the most complex and moving characters she has ever played.
More? I’m sure you will want to add the cerebral “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (2008) or the kick-butt “Lucy” (2014), but Johansson has made more than 70 movies and TV appearances. We can’t list them all!