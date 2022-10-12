“Halloween” is back with a new entry in the slasher classic’s franchise. But what are the very best slasher films? Here’s Parade’s pick of the 10 greatest, with the original “Halloween” ranking as No. 3.
10)”Candyman” (1992) — Bernard Rose’s supernatural thriller stars Virginia Madsen as a scholar who discovers that a folk legend about an undead evil with a hook for a hand (Tony Todd), is all too real. The makeup is fantastical yet firmly rooted in palpable reality, and it’s also really gross. The score by Philip Glass is now considered a classic soundtrack.
9) “Child’s Play”(1988) — A gleefully unhinged Brad Dourif voices a serial killer who uses black magic to pass his murderous soul into a baby doll. The toy sets its sights on a young boy and his mother. This is a ghoulishly good time at the movies. Film critic Roger Ebert said, it’s “well-made, contains effective performances, and has succeeded in creating a truly malevolent doll. Chucky is one mean SOB.”
8) “Black Christmas” (1974) — Bob Clark’s decidedly darker Christmas movie (he also made perennial family-friendly favorite “A Christmas Story” is a genuinely unsettling little thriller about a group of sorority sisters who are stalked and preyed upon by a psycho-killer who remains anonymous. The “ick” factor is really high in this one, even by today’s standards.
Note: Elvis Presley considered “Black Christmas” one of his all-time favorite films, as does Steve Martin.
7) “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) — Writer/director Wes Craven hit a new peak with this witty, imaginative supernatural thriller about a burnt, disfigured dream-demon with a bladed glove who preys on teens while they’re sleeping. Beneath the marvelously gross and creepy imagery is the uncomfortable theme of a younger generation being punished for the sins of the fathers.
6) “Scream” (1996) — It killed off its biggest star, horrifically, in its opening 10 minutes — a wink to “Psycho” and a warning to its audience: No one is safe. Be afraid. This is a very knowing, funny film — yet the comedy never undermines the horror elements.
5) “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974) — Tobe Hooper’s shoestring-budget freakout was a key influence on every slasher that followed. Hooper, who went on to direct “Poltergeist,” thought this gritty and grisly little picture about a family of rural cannibals was going to get a PG rating, but after several cuts the MPAA barely passed it with an R.
4) “Alien” (1979) — Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece is one of the most effective haunted house movies ever made — only, the house is a spaceship. To quote Newsweek, the creature scares “the peanuts right out of your M&M’s.” The grotesque and disturbingly sexualized creature design by H.R. Giger has been ripped off ever since.
3) “Halloween” (1978) — John Carpenter’s beloved classic about a masked lunatic stalking teen babysitters still stands head-and-shoulders above the legions of films that ripped it off. The American Film Institute has named “Halloween” one of the most heart-pounding films ever made.
2) “Psycho” (1960) — Alfred Hitchcock convinced American theater chains not to allow anyone into the theater once screenings of the movie began, keeping a tight lid on the many plot twists. Nearly 60 years later, it’s still shocking, nerve-frying even. It’s the granddaddy of shock cinema.
1) “Peeping Tom” (1960) — Released the same year as “Psycho,” it has been endlessly argued which is the first slasher. However, English auteur Michael Powell’s psychological drama about a serial killer who murders women while using a portable movie camera to record their terrorized dying expressions was a bomb. Now, “Peeping Tom” is considered to be one of the finest films of all time. Note: This is the first horror movie to place us in the killer’s POV, a move that was borrowed in “Black Christmas,” “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th,” and so many others.
There you go, 10 slasher films that come with dripping blood and edge-of-the-seat fright. Perfect for getting in the mood for Halloween.