Readers like to weigh in. We received a number of suggested additions for last week’s Top 10 look at spy comedies, those movies that effectively mix espionage and laughter – perhaps a seeming oxymoron.
Here are some of the outstanding suggestions:
10) “Spies Like Us” (1985) — Under the heading of “Another great article” (ahem!), Jerry Lieberman emailed us this contribution: “Thanks for the review and comedy-spy movie ranking. I always look forward to these! I was surprised ‘Spies like Us’ didn’t make the cut, but I looked it up on IMDB and it only scored 6.4 on their ranking.” It starred Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd as, you guessed it, bumbling spies.
9) “SPYS” (1974) — Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould spoof the spy genre. Movie buff John Garcia pointed this one out to us.
8) “The Man With One Red Shoe” (1985) — Tom Hanks parodies the French classic, “Tall Blond Man With One Black Shoe.” This was ranked high on my movie pal Sheldon Davidson’s list.
7) “Spy Kids” (2001), “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams” (2002), “Spy Kids 3D: Game Over” (2003), “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World” (2011) — My brother Bill likes those “Spy Kids” films. Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino are spies with a pair of kids who join the family tradition. The third film in the series is 3D, and the fourth is billed as 4D Aroma-Scope.
6) “My Favorite Blonde” (1942), “My Favorite Spy” (1957) — Sheldon listed these two Bob Hope comedies as among his faves. “Some people don’t like Bob Hope,” he told me, “but I’ve always found him funny.”
5) “The Nude Bomb” (1980), “Get Smart” (2008) — Both are based on the “Get Smart” TV show, the first with Don Adams as goofy spy Maxwell Smart, the second with Steve Carell reprising the role. Sheldon tagged these films also.
4) “The Silencers” (1966), “Murder’s Row” (1966), “The Ambushers” (1967), “The Wrecking Crew” (1969) — Dean Martin racked up a number of funny Matt Helms spy films. Writer Bill Burkett was always a fan of Donald Hamilton, whose spy novels were the loose basis for these popular outings.
3) “Our Man Flint” (1966), “In Like Flint” (1967) — James Coburn kept pace as suave spy Derek Flint in these James Bond parodies.
2) “The 39 Steps!” (1935) — “My favorite spy comedy/rom-com is a truly great suspense film — “39 Steps!” writes raconteur Andrew Daly. This was an early Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece.
1) “Our Man in Havana” (1959) — Andrew adds, “This is my pick for the best espionage movie of all time, having worked with a lot of intel and intel-wannabes.” I concur. This Carol Reed classic starred Alec Guinness as a vacuum cleaner recruited to spy for the British Secret Intelligence Service.
All good additions. But what about that Woody Allen film, “What’s Up, Tiger Lily?” (1966), where he re-voiced a silly Japanese film to make it into a comedy spy spoof?