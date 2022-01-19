Top 10 spy movies

“The King’s Man” (see accompanying review) reminded us that spy stories don’t have to be as dark and mysterious as a John le Carré novel. Yes, when it comes to movies, espionage can be a laughing matter.

We turned to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB, that is) for their poll of the funniest spy movies of all time.

Here are their picks:

10) “Spies in Disguise” (2019) Score: 6.8 — An animated outing with Tom Holland as a nerdy scientist and Will Smith as a suave spy known as Lance Sterling. You’ll get a number of chuckles out of this one.

9) “Burn After Reading” (2008) Score: 7.0 — The Coen Brothers get funny with this take on the spy genre. Brad Pitt proves he has a funny bone.

8) “Red” (2010) Score: 7.0 — What an ensemble cast — Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich and Helen Mirren! You don’t get to be an older spy without being really good.

7) “Spy” (2015) Score: 7.0 — Funny girl Melissa McCarthy teams up with actioner Jason Statham in this spy take-off.

6) “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (1997) Score: 7.0 — This one should rank higher. Mike Myers is the titular spy who faces off against Dr. Evil (Myers again) and his henchman Mini Me.

5) “Top Secret” (1984) Score: 7.2 — A young Val Kilmer is a musician drawn into East German politics in this spy spoof.

4) “True Lies”{1994) Score: 7.2 — This would have been my No. 1. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a spy, but his trusting wife has no idea he’s living a double life until his lives collide.

3) “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” (2015) Score: 7.3 — A take-off on the old TV show, Henry Cavill and Army Hammer bring back Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin. I preferred the not-so-funny originals.

2) “Despicable Me” (2010) Score: 7.6 — Steve Carell voice Gru, the criminal mastermind with a heart of gold in this animated caper.

1) “Kingsman: The Secret Service” (2014) Score: 7.7 — Back to the first film in the “Kingsman” franchise. A British secret agent trains the son of an old friend in the art of spycraft — and cracking heads.

A good enough list, but where are those old classics like ”Our Man in Havana” or “The President’s Analyst” or “The Tall Blond Man With one Black Shoe”?

Which spy comedies would you add?

