“The King’s Man” (see accompanying review) reminded us that spy stories don’t have to be as dark and mysterious as a John le Carré novel. Yes, when it comes to movies, espionage can be a laughing matter.
We turned to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB, that is) for their poll of the funniest spy movies of all time.
Here are their picks:
10) “Spies in Disguise” (2019) Score: 6.8 — An animated outing with Tom Holland as a nerdy scientist and Will Smith as a suave spy known as Lance Sterling. You’ll get a number of chuckles out of this one.
9) “Burn After Reading” (2008) Score: 7.0 — The Coen Brothers get funny with this take on the spy genre. Brad Pitt proves he has a funny bone.
8) “Red” (2010) Score: 7.0 — What an ensemble cast — Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich and Helen Mirren! You don’t get to be an older spy without being really good.
7) “Spy” (2015) Score: 7.0 — Funny girl Melissa McCarthy teams up with actioner Jason Statham in this spy take-off.
6) “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (1997) Score: 7.0 — This one should rank higher. Mike Myers is the titular spy who faces off against Dr. Evil (Myers again) and his henchman Mini Me.
5) “Top Secret” (1984) Score: 7.2 — A young Val Kilmer is a musician drawn into East German politics in this spy spoof.
4) “True Lies”{1994) Score: 7.2 — This would have been my No. 1. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a spy, but his trusting wife has no idea he’s living a double life until his lives collide.
3) “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” (2015) Score: 7.3 — A take-off on the old TV show, Henry Cavill and Army Hammer bring back Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin. I preferred the not-so-funny originals.
2) “Despicable Me” (2010) Score: 7.6 — Steve Carell voice Gru, the criminal mastermind with a heart of gold in this animated caper.
1) “Kingsman: The Secret Service” (2014) Score: 7.7 — Back to the first film in the “Kingsman” franchise. A British secret agent trains the son of an old friend in the art of spycraft — and cracking heads.
A good enough list, but where are those old classics like ”Our Man in Havana” or “The President’s Analyst” or “The Tall Blond Man With one Black Shoe”?