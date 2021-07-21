M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie “Old” reminds me of something horrormeister Stephen King might have written (especially when he was cranking out spooky books under the Richard Bachman pseudonym). That made me want to take a fresh look at movies based on King’s books. Which are the best? I turned to The Ringer for its ranking.
Here’s their Top 10 (with a little editing for brevity):
10) “The Running Man” (1987) — King wrote this story under the Bachman pseudonym. While straying from the book’s original vision, the movie ends up right in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s wheelhouse, letting him dispatch a series of worthy rivals (including Jesse Ventura, Jim Brown and the great pro wrestler, Toru Tanaka) with aplomb. “Family Feud” host Richard Dawson gets a great showcase as well as the reality-TV mogul villain.
9) “Stand by Me” (1986) — Essentially a kinder, gentler cousin to “It” — or maybe an older brother, since its source short story “The Body” was written four years before the latter’s publication — this story is about four preteen boys facing down their metaphorical demons instead of a real one.
8) “Creepshow” (1982) — Conceived as an homage to the grotesque EC horror comics of the 1950s (as well as the 1945 British horror anthology classic “Dead of Night”), this movie features five self-contained vignettes within a self-reflexive wraparound segment. The team-up of director George A. Romero with King was seen as a monumental summit.
7) “Cujo” (1983) — Essentially a monster movie à la “Jaws,” it strips away most of the mystical bluster of King’s book, which hinted that the eponymous Saint Bernard was infected by a demonic evil before turning on his loving family. Here it’s rabies. It’s simple, and it works.
6) “Salem’s Lot” (1979) — Not a movie, but a miniseries, it’s still spooky and atmospheric — a Maine-set immersion in the Dracula mythos with exactly the same sprawling, ensemble dynamic that King regularly evokes on the page.
5) “The Mist” (2007) — In the midst of apocalyptic upheaval, the denizens of a small town sequester themselves in a supermarket and split up into factions. Rewriting King’s ending — not a tweak but a full-on switcheroo — stands as one of the gutsiest turns in any contemporary Hollywood genre movie. The revised climax provides the kind of gut punch that we go to horror movies for — it’s impossibly awful in the moment and genuinely haunting in retrospect.
4) “Christine” (1983) — If the ’80s were partially defined by revenge-of-the-nerd narratives, this movie is more about the horror of the geek id unleashed. Arnie’s would-be lover has an insatiable appetite for destruction: that’d be his sentient, bitter Plymouth Fury, which responds to his gearhead affections by trying to kill anybody who threatens (or desires) him.
3) “The Dead Zone” (1983) — I’m not sure that there’s a better lead performance in any King adaptation than Christopher Walken’s turn as the physically disabled, emotionally drained psychic Johnny Smith, whose terrible foreknowledge of things to come turns him into a would-be presidential assassin.
2) “Carrie” (1976) — It opens with an insidiously brilliant update of the “Psycho” shower scene and ends with a jump scare that Hitchcock would have envied. In between, it’s merely the tenderest and most affecting movie ever made out of one of King’s novels. We’re complicit in everything Carrie is thinking and feeling, and that includes her murderous rage, rooted in a kind of bruised humanity.
1) “The Shining” (1980) — This is Stanley Kubrick’s hugely unfaithful and inarguably visionary riff on a book that’s also very possibly its author’s best. On the page, we have a tale of human frailty, with Jack Torrance succumbing pathetically to a haunted hotel’s atmosphere of temptation; onscreen, Jack Nicholson’s complicitous grin invites us to enjoy the liberation of stir-craziness. There’s a wonderful, savage irony in King’s least favorite adaptation of his work also being the best — and so it will remain, forever, and ever and ever.
What would your list look like? I’d bet “The Shawshank Redemption” is on it. Would’ve been on mine!