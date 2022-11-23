How is it that Steven Spielberg has only won two Academy Awards? He is arguably the world’s most proficient filmmaker. He knows his craft. What’s more, he is the highest grossing filmmaker of all time!
But to keep it in perspective, only three directors have won more Best Director Oscars than Spielberg — John Ford (4), Frank Capra (3) and William Wyler (3).
However, Spielberg has been nominated eight times; only William Wyler, with 12 nominations, and Martin Scorsese, with nine, have more than Spielberg.
No matter how many wins or nomination, you must admit Spielberg makes high quality, highly profitable American blockbusters. And he does that exceptionally well.
Here are my Top 10 picks of Steven Spielberg’s Top 10 movies:
10) “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) — Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) is given a mission to retrieve a soldier whose three brothers had been killed in combat from behind enemy lines. The opening scene on Normandy Beach is as close to the feel of war you’ll ever experience without actually being in the middle of a battle.
9) “Minority Report” (2002) — A Philip K. Dick sci-fi masterpiece brought to the screen. Chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise) is forced to take on the psychic thought police when he’s accused of thinking of killing someone.
8) “Munich” (2005) — Based on a true story about the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics, we follow five men (Eric Bana et al.) who were chosen to seek revenge.
7) “Lincoln” (2012) — A serious look at Abraham Lincoln. Well-made, but the casting of Daniel Day-Lewis is the secret to its success.
6) “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982) – A cute stranded alien wants to phone home. A young kid named Elliott (Henry Thomas) helps him.
5) “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977) — An alien movie that made you believe the truth is out there long before the X-Files. Richard Dreyfus is compelled to go to Devil’s Tower, Wyoming, to meet up with the mothership.
4) “Jurassic Park” (1993) — Dinosaurs come back to life in this amazing movie based on the Michael Crichton novel about a DNA experiment that gets out of hand with an island theme park. The CGA dinos look real enough to eat you!
3) “Schindler’s List” (1993) — Another true story, this one about an industrialist named Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) who rescued 1,200 Jews from the Nazis. Powerful and moving.
2) “Jaws” (1975) — This is the movie that defined summer blockbusters. And made people afraid to go in the ocean, the way Hitchcock’s “Psycho” made people afraid to take showers. When a shark terrorizes a seaside tourist town, you agree that Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss are going to “need a bigger boat.”
1) “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) — Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has been hired by the U.S. government to find the mythical Ark of the Covenant. This is an old-time movie serial on steroids.
“The Color Purple,” “Amistad,” and “Catch Me If You Can” are also notable. And “Duel” is one of my favorites, although it was made for TV.