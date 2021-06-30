Apologies to all the family newspapers this column appears in, but this week we’re going to look at the Top 10 movies about strippers. There is a reason: The subject is intertwined with a new movie that was released this week “Zola.”
Yes, “Zola” is a sordid little tale about strippers and women gone astray — but what makes it an important film is that it was based on a series of Tweets. In October 2015, a Hooters waitress sent out 148 Tweets telling about a road trip to Tampa to exhibit her talents as a pole dancer.
Former President Donald Trump swayed the nation with his Twitter proclamations. Now, apparently, Tweets inspire movies.
Here’s my countdown — sort of a Dance of the Seven Veils, plus three.
10) “Showgirls” (1995) — Originally denigrated, a new appraisal finds redeeming social value in this Las Vegas version of “All About Eve,” the story of a new girl in town (Elizabeth Berkley from TV’s “Saved by the Bell”) who becomes the topless headliner at the Stardust.
9) “Magic Mike” (2012) and “Magic Mike XXL” (2015) — Surprised? These two movies focus on male strippers, Chippendale-type dancers based on the past experiences of a real-life Magic Mike (star, Tatum Channing).
8) “Zombie Strippers” (2008) — Silly, but this mash-up of zombies and strippers is actually entertaining, thanks its stars (“Freddy Krueger” himself, Robert Englund, and porn star Jenna Jameson).
7. “From Dusk to Dawn” (1996) — This time it’s vampires and strippers, with two even bigger stars (George Clooney and Salma Hayek).
6) “The Big Town” (1987) — A gambler (Matt Dillon) falls for a stripper (Diane Lane) who unfortunately is married to a gangster (Tommy Lee Jones).
5) “Dancing at the Blue Iguanas” (2000) — A look at the seamy side of a strip club, you can expect a visual lap dance from stars who should know better (Darryl Hannah, Jennifer Tilly and Sandra Oh).
4) “Closer” (2004) — The relationships of two couples (Natalie Portman and Jude Law, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen) become complicated when the writer falls for the photographer and the dermatologist falls for the stripper. One moviegoer called it “Carnal Knowledge” for the new millennium.
3) “The Full Monty” (1997) — Six unemployed steel workers form a Chippendale-style strip act, but the female patrons want to see “The Full Monty” — total nudity — in this sweet British comedy. Kind of a male version of “Calendar Girl.”
2) “Striptease” (1996) — Demi Moore got $12.5-million dollars to take it off, take it all off, in this comedy about a stripper and a senator. This was more money than any other woman in Hollywood had ever been offered at the time. Based on the funny Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name.
1) “Hustlers” (2019) — Screen Rants calls this “an empowering flick about the stripper industry.” In it, a savvy crew of strippers (Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, et al.) turn the tables on their Wall Street clientele. J-Lo won the Golden Schmoes Award for “Best T&A of the Year.” At the same time, the National Film and Television Awards picked her as “Best Actress.”
OK, you dirty old men out there, did I miss one?