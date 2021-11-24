We could argue over the difference in “highly stylized” and “visually stunning,” but here’s my own list to counter our recent look at the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) list.
We are deliberately leaving off all Wes Anderson films (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The French Dispatch,” etc.) because they would totally dominate the list. And we’ve only allowed one slot for each director.
This is my list:
10) “The Cell” (2000) — Directed by Tarsem Singh. Scientists use experimental technology to enter the mind of a comatose serial killer to locate where he has hidden his latest kidnap victim.
9) “The Tree of Life” (2011) — Directed by Terence Malick. The origins and meaning of life explored through a middle-aged man’s childhood memories of his family living in 1950s Texas.
8) “Brazil” (1985) — Directed by Terry Gillum. The dystopian story of a bureaucrat’s search for a woman who appears in his dreams.
7) “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010) — Directed by Edgar Wright. Scott lives in a video game universe in this sweet love story where he battles his new girlfriend’s exes.
6) “Sin City” (2005) — Directed by Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez. A neo-noir crime anthology based on Miller’ two-fisted graphic novels.
5) “Matrix” (1999) — Directed by the Wachowskis. A young man discovers that life is simulated reality and he’s The One designated to save humanity from intelligent machines.
4) “The Artist” (2011) — Directed by Michel Hazanavicius. A B&W look at silent movies.
3) “Life of Pi” (2012) — Directed by Ang Lee. A young man is cast away at sea with only a Bengal tiger as a companion.
2) What Dreams May Come” (1998) — Directed by Vincent Ward. A man dies in a car crash and goes searching for his wife throughout Heaven and Hell.
1) “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) — Directed by Stanley Kubrick. An astronaut aboard a space station must contend with a cantankerous computer before coming into contact with god-like creatures of pure energy and intelligence.
OK, you still want to quibble? Next week we will add visually stunning films to our list.