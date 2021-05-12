After a peek at the new Angelina Jolie thriller — “Those Who Wish Me Dead” — we decided to put together a Top 10 list of great survival movies. So we turned to Good Housekeeping for its editors’ opinion.
“There’s something so incredibly satisfying about a great, man-vs.-nature film,” observes GH. “The best survival movies pare everything down to the most essential elements: There are very few characters, they have just their wits and some limited tools at their disposal, and they only have one objective in mind: stay alive.”
They listed 20, but we culled them down to these favorites.
Take a deep breath. Here goes:
10) “Lord of the Flies” (1963) — Based on the novel by William Golding, this movie follows a group of marooned schoolboys as they turn to tribalism and murder.
9) “I Am Legend” (2007), “The Omega Man” (1971) — Yes, we had to include a zombie apocalypse movie or two. Will Smith has to endure the isolation and dodge the vampire-like mutants in this remake of the old Charlton Heston chestnut that was based on a Vincent Price cult classic called “The Last Man on Earth.”
8) “The Martian” (2015), “Gravity” (2013) — Survival in outer space! Matt Damon gets marooned on the Red Planet and has to figure out how to survive long enough for a rescue party to reach him, and astronaut Sandra Bullock must figure out how to return to Earth safely after her shuttle is destroyed by space debris. Remember, in space no one can hear you ...
7) “Alive” (1993), “The Edge” (1997), “The Grey” (2011) — From the true story of an Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashed high in the Andes to Alec Baldwin and Anthony Hopkins surviving a plane crash in the Alaskan wilderness to Liam Neeson facing a pack of wolves after going down in the Alaskan wilderness, we’ll expect extra bonus miles on these airlines.
6) “The Shallows” (2016) — Blake Lively stars as a surfer who gets stranded on a rock with a shark circling around her. Will she make it back to land again?
5) “127 Hours” (2010) — James Franco stars in this true-life story of Aron Ralston, an outdoor enthusiast who gets trapped in the rocks while hiking alone through Utah’s caverns and canyons. It could happen to you.
4) “Deliverance” (1972) — A group of inexperienced canoers wind up in a struggle against nature and a band of backwoods locals out to get them. Listen for the outstanding “Dueling Banjos” music. And don’t forget to “squeal like a pig.”
3) “The Revenant” (2015) — Leonardo DiCaprio received his first Academy Award for this role as a frontiersman left for dead, only to survive and have to make his way out of the wilderness on his own.
2) “All Is Lost” (2013) — Robert Redford gives a nearly silent performance as a sailor who, after his boat collides with a shipping container, is lost at sea with no communication or GPS equipment. Redford’s performance is unsinkable.
1) “Cast Away” (2000) — No, we didn’t include those other castaway-on-a-desert-island classics, “Blue Lagoon” and “Swiss Family Robinson. Besides, we’ve already cited “Lord of the Flies.” So we will stick with Tom Hanks and his co-star Wilson as a satisfying survival movie from director Robert Zemeckis.
As Good Housekeeping’s editors headlined their list, “It’s a dangerous world out there.” But we’d like to think we can adhere to Gloria Gaynor’s inspiring anthem: “I Will Survive.”