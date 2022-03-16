After looking at the new movie “The Outfit” (see accompanying review), we decided to check out other movies that featured a tailor as a protagonist. There were more than we expected for a somewhat obscure profession. In fact, some make it seem like a downright adventuresome occupation.
Here are the Top 10:
10) “Brave Little Tailor” (1938) — Yes, we started off with a Disney cartoon in which a tailor (Mickey Mouse) is mistakenly chosen to kill a giant. Based on a Grimms fairy tale.
9) “Men of the Cloth” (2013) — A documentary about three Italian master tailors who share their pride and devotion to their Old World craft akin to a religion.
8) “The Incredibles,” “The Incredibles 2” (2004, 2018) — A Pixar animation about a superhero family. But Edna E. Mode, a fashion designer to the stars, walks away with the show when she starts stitching costumes.
7) “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” “The King’s Man” (2015, 2017, 2021) — A trio of action-comedies about a spy organization headquarters in a Saville Row tailor shop.
6) “The Tailor” (2017) — The story between two Vietnamese families, between mothers and their children, between a tailor and a fabric shop filled with dramatic rage.
5) “The Royal Tailor” (2014) — A South Korean period film directed by Lee Won-suk. Jo Dol-seok (Han Suk-kyu) is credited as the only royal tailor, but Gong-jin (Go Soo) in truth deserved the honor.
4) “The Tailor of Panama” (2001) — A John Le Carré spy thriller about Harry (Geoffrey Rush), the tailor to Panama’s elite, who is recruited to help an exiled British spy (Pierce Brosnan).
3) “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2011) — Another Le Carré spy thriller, this one featuring spymaster George Smiley (Gary Oldman), who is searching for a mole within MI6.
2) “Phantom Thread” (2017) — In this Paul Thomas Anderson film, Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) is an haute couture dressmaker who takes a waitress (Vicky Krieps) as his muse.
1) “The Dressmaker” (2015) — A couturier-trained dressmaker (Kate Winslet) returns to her hometown to care for her aging mother. Exploring the theme of revenge, this comedy-drama has been described as “Clint Eastwood’s ‘Unforgiven’ with a sewing machine.”
No, we didn’t include “Coco Before Chanel,” “St. Laurent,” “House of Gucci,” or “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” — these films are more about fashion designers. That ruled out “Zoolander” and ”Zoolander 2” also. Admittedly, we probably should have included “I Colori di Antonio.”
What other movies do you think would dress up this list?