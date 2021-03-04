Movie buff Brian Pittman challenged one of our entries in the recent list of “Top 10 time travel movies.” He writes, “I love your work and your articles about movies but I object to your inclusion (No. 7) of ‘The Planet Of The Apes’ in your time travel list. The astronauts experienced time just as it always is, they were in suspended animation for a very, very, long time and so when they were reanimated they experienced a changed, from their perspective, world. No time travel.”
Acknowledging his point, I decided to add a few alternatives for Brian to consider.
Many films on this supplementary list were suggested by regular reader Ben Volpen. He commented, “OK, time travel — a great topic. Great imagination and thought went into all of these flicks as well as great actors/actresses, art direction — the whole thing. Really though, we all do a form of time travel when we watch the classics on TCM or whatever, as we immerse ourselves in the past and wonder.”
10) “Mr. Peabody and Sherman” (2014) — The talking dog and his pet boy make use of the WABAC machine to visit different moments in history in this witty “Rock and Bullwinkle” spinoff.
9) “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” (1949) — Bing Crosby stars in this adaptation of the Mark Twain novel about a modern-day guy who winds up in the court of King Arthur.
8) “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018) — Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling have a fun outing in this Disney adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved 1962 novel.
7) “Click” (2006) — Adam Sandler plays a man with a remote control device that allows him to fast-forward through the mundane parts of life.
6) “Deja Vu” (2006) — Denzel Washington portrays an ATF agent who has the ability to bend the very fabric of time in this search for a terrorist who bombed a New Orleans ferry.
5) “The Lake House (2006) — Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves conduct a mystifying romance while separated by two years of time.
4) “The Butterfly Effect” (2004) — Ashton Kutcher does well in this story of a young man who goes back in time to fix past mistakes.
3) “The Millennium” (1989) — With a great pairing of Kris Kristofferson and Cheryl Ladd, these two somehow end up together even though 1,000 years apart. It’s a comedy, but at the same time serious as the main theme is about a plane crash, or was it really a crash despite the visual evidence? Ladd is from the future and is awkward in many ways in Kristofferson’s world, which leads to a lot of fun — like when she has never driven a car, but takes him on a wild 80 mph ride. She: “Well, how did I do?” He: “I feel like kissing the ground.”
2) “Somewhere in Time” (1980) — Christopher Reeve becomes obsessed with the photograph of a woman from 1912 (Jane Seymour), transporting himself back in time to find her. You will want to visit Mackinac Island after viewing this magical fantasy.
1) “Midnight in Paris” (2011) — Starring Owen Wilson and a host of other stars, this is a beautifully conceived travelogue through different periods of time where Wilson meets and interacts with numerous, famous individuals of the arts in their day. Hemingway and his pals are a moveable feast.