Recently, my movie pal Randy Becker shared his Top 10 favorite train movies with us. Among other things, he’s a former train engineer. His list ran over, actually naming 25 train movies.
But for fussy readers like you, that wasn’t enough. Emails have been pouring in, proposing other train movies that deserved a place on the list.
Tim Gratz complained, “You missed ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’” Good point, Tim.
William O. Day wrote: “Your recent article got me thinking about how very many films that I love do involve, in some measure, trains as a means of transportation. Although literally dozens came to mind, the following include some of my favorites:
1) Human Desire (1954);
2) Strangers on a Train (1951);
3) The Thin Man Goes Home (1944);
4) From Russia with Love (1963).
“Of course this list is but a scratch at the surface of the many fine films integrating train travel into the story. Sadly such films are few and far between these days.”
Peyton Evans dropped a note: “You included my favorite ‘Brief Encounter,’ what a lovely movie. On the opposite end of the spectrum I loved ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles.’ (Ha ha ha) And ‘North by Northwest’ was just a wonderful movie. I loved it each time I saw it. I can’t remember the count but I’ve seen it many times.’
Ross Claiborne added, “From the dark ages: ‘The Lady Vanishes,’ ‘Night Train to Munich,’ ‘Lady on the Train.’ ” All favorites of mine.
And movie maven Sheldon Davidson grumbled: “My favorite lines from the Gene Wilder film are missing.”