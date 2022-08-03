Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” got me musing about favorite train movies. But I step aside and turn this week’s Top 10 list over to my movie buddy Randy Becker. After all, Randy used to be a train engineer. And he comes from a family of train people. So who better qualified?
Randy writes, “Trains have fascinated people since their inception and, because movies follow public fascination, trains have played a major role in the cinema. Sometimes they are simply backdrops to the action, other times they are incidental, and best of all is when they are one of the ‘characters’ in the movie itself.
“One of the problems for would-be movies involving trains is an avid (some would say rabid) people who insist on every rail detail in the film being totally accurate. For instance, in ‘Source Code’ the announcement on the obviously Rock Island division train that the next and last stop would be Union Station is just plain impossible.
“On the other hand, with many magnificent and historic terminals and stations for the Twentieth Century Limited’s arrival into Chicago in ‘North by Northwest,’ Hitchcock went with the modest (some say ugly) LaSalle Street Station, the actual arrival point of the Century.
Randy decided to “put aside the concerns of foamers (i.e., train buffs) in my list of my Top 10 train movies.” Here’s the result:
10) A tie between the “Great Train Robbery” (1903) and “The General” (1926) — These two early silent movies proved the worth of movies as vehicles of enhanced reality (the final gun shot in the former) and comedy (Buster Keaton in the latter).
9) “Emperor of the North Pole” (1973) — (filmed on the Oregon, Pacific and Eastern Railroad, the same location as used in “The General”). A conductor, played by Ernest Borgnine, tries to protect his train from those who would ride for free.
8) “Disaster on the Coastliner” (1979) — Made for TV with all the right B-movie types (Lloyd Bridges, Al Mitchell, Raymond Burr, Robert Fuller, Pat Hingle, E. G. Marshall, Yvette Mimieux and William Shatner) for a thoroughly B-movie movie. Watch for Shatner doing his own stunt work!
7) Another tie, this time for two World War II films, “Von Ryan’s Express” and “The Train” — Whether trying to save POWs or priceless art, starring Frank Sinatra and Trevor Howard, or Burt Lancaster and Paul Schofield, you are in for a wild train ride either way.
6) “Brief Encounter” (1945) — David Lean’s masterpiece combines romance, 1940s British trains and stations, and Rachmaninoff, a perfect ensemble.
5) “Source Code” (2011) — Despite its terrible sense of railroad geography in Chicago, this sci-fi thriller takes us on a tense ride between probable realities on a suburban commuter train. Aren’t all commuter trains like this?
4) “North by Northwest” (1959) — Starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Leo G. Carroll and Martin Landau, this suspense classic is Hitchcock at his best. The sequences in Grand Central Terminal, on-board the Twentieth Century Limited, and arriving in Chicago are remarkable for their attention to detail.
3) “Unstoppable” (2010) — Denzel Washington, as an engineer, must stop a runaway train. Based on a true story, this film depicts many aspects of real railroading (the cover-your-behind attitude of top management, increased presence of women in decisive positions, and the everyday working knowledge of the common hogger (railroad slang for Engineer).
1 and 2) “Silver Streak” — a tie between the 1934 thriller and the 1976 comedy. Yes, there were two.
The earlier one, building on the historic run of the first streamliner in the U.S., the 1934 Pioneer Zephyr, which raced from Denver to Chicago, 1,015.4-mile non-stop dash in 13 hours 5 minutes at an average speed of almost 78 mph. For one section of the run, it reached a speed of 112.5 mph. The movie featured rushing an iron lung to Chicago and the attempts of a saboteur to disable the train.
The more recent one, with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, chronicled the escapades of a harried businessman (Wilder) seeking a quiet train trip, a thief in a hijacked cop car (Pryor), the secret “Rembrandt Papers,” and romantic interludes with Jill Clayburgh. Here, Canada substitutes for the U.S., Toronto for Chicago, AmRoad for Amtrak and, well, so much more, all centered around the namesake train.
Yes, Randy’s list of possible inclusions goes on: “The Navigators”; “O’Horten”; “Bad Day at Black Rock”; “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”; “Railway Man”; “The Darjeeling Express”; “The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3”; “Snow Piercer”; “Polar Express”; “Some Like it Hot”; “Hugo”; and “Closely Watched Trains”; “Central Station.”
Wow! Such an inclusive list, I have no train cars to add. Do you?