So you’re watching a movie and now Actor One is looking at Actor Two and whaddya know, they appear to be the same. Don’t Clark Kent and Superman appear to be the same person? Well, they’re not. At least, that’s what Perry White told me. So, Hollywood tried to fool the movie-going audience with movies about twins and actors who just look alike or are doppelgangers.
Thanks to my movie pal Sheldon Davidson, here is a list of the best.
10) “The Corsican Brothers” (1941) — Douglas Fairbanks, Jr. plays two parts: Lucien Franchi, raised in Paris, and his twin brother, Mario, raised in Corsica. The twin Siamese brothers were separated at birth by the family doctor as their mortal enemies, Colonna (Akim Tamaroff) and his slime ball cousin Tamaso (John Emery) were knocking at the castle doors. The twin brothers join forces to avenge the deaths of their parents and recover the family fortune.
9) “Wonder Man” (1945) — Danny Kaye is nightclub entertainer Buster “Buzzy” Belleu, who witnesses a gangland murder and is, in turn, murdered to keep him from testifying. Buzzy’s spirit contacts his twin brother, Edwin Dingle (also played by Kaye), to summon the police to have mob boss Tom Jackson (Steve Cochran) arrested. Kaye is hilarious — a great 1940s movie.
8) “The Great Dictator” (1941) — Charlie Chaplin plays a Jewish barber in Tomania, ruled by its anti-Jewish fuehrer, Adenoid Hynkel (also played by Chaplin.) Chaplin eventually is mistaken for Hynkel and the plot takes off. Jack Oakie is cast as Benzino Napalona, dictator of Bacteria (a takeoff on Mussolini) and Henry Danielson plays Garbitsch, Tomanian Minister of Propaganda.
7. “The Prisoner of Zenda” (1937) — An Englishman (Ronald Coleman) while on holiday must impersonate the king (his cousin) (also played by Coleman) who is drugged and kidnapped. He plays the role as the king perfectly — they look alike. What then? The picture was remade in 1972 with Stewart Granger. Watch the Coleman movie!
6) “The Prince and the Pauper” (1937) — Dashing Errol Flynn as Miles Hendon saves the day as Billy Mauch plays pauper Tom Cantry, while his twin Bobby Mauch is cast as Prince Edward. A black and white gem — ignore the Disney and English remakes.
5) Laurel and Hardy met their family members in “Our Relations” (1936) — Laurel and Hardy are visited by their long-lost twin brothers, sailors Alfie and Bert (played by Stan and Ollie) who are in town on shore leave carrying a valuable pearl ring entrusted to them by their ship’s captain. All four get involved in multiple cases of mistaken identity as a gang of hoodlums tries to steal the ring.
4) “My Favorite Spy” (1951) — Bob Hope plays Peanuts White, a burlesque comic, recruited by U.S. agents to impersonate international spy Eric Augustine (also played by Hope) to buy a roll of microfilm. All spy movies have microfilm. Hope goes to Tangier to meet love interest Hedy Lamarr. Where is Augustine? Hope wisecracks his way through the spy nest.
3) “The Man in the Iron Mask” (1942) — Louis Hayward plays two parts: Louis XIV and his twin, Philippe of Gascony. The movie paints a story about Louis XIV as a mean despot and Philippe as a kind twin who is raised by D’Artagnan. When the truth is discovered, Louis XIV has Philippe imprisoned with the iron mask placed on him. But, of course, good triumphs as Louis XIV is eventually imprisoned in the same mask. A great swashbuckler!
2) “Dave” (1993) — Kevin Kline plays President Bill Mitchell. His doppelganger is Dave Kovic (also played by Kline) a temp agency operator, who looks exactly like the president. So, when the president wants time for himself, the Secret Service hires Dave to be the stand-in. But the president has a stroke while being impersonated by Dave. The plot thickens when Chief of Staff Bob Alexander (played by Frank Langella) and Dave fight over the future of Mitchell’s presidency. An original, well-done script will leave you laughing and amused.
1) Bette Davis did it twice: First she played Kate Bosworth and Patricia Bosworth in “A Stolen Life” (1946) and then Davis played Margaret DeLorca and Edith Phillips in “Dead Ringer”(1964) — In “A Stolen Life,” when Davis’s twin sister is drowned, she assumes her identity in order to be the wife to her brother-in-law. And in “Dead Ringer,” Davis as Edith kills twin sister Margaret and then assumes Margaret’s identity. She later learns that Margaret is responsible for her late husband’s death and Edith (as Margaret) is tried and convicted for the murder. What a movie and what an ending — fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be bumpy night.
Twins, sure. But what about triplets? Watch the documentary “Three Perfect Strangers.”