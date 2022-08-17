A few weeks ago, we looked at Top 10 pet movies. These were mostly films about dogs and cats, but we acknowledged that many other kinds of pets could be found on the silver screen. So we returned for a second look.
For the list below, we’ve deliberately eliminated all movies about dogs or cats. That excludes Blood, the dog in “A Boy and His Dog,” and Pyewacket, the cat in “Bell, Book and Candle.” Even those resurrected cats and that stitched-together dog in “Pet Sematary” and “Frankenweenie.”
Also, we have not included movies about racehorses, as they’re considered working animals, not pets.
The same applies to fanciful (i.e., not real) pets. Like Gizmo the Mogwai in “Gremlins” or Toothless in “How To Train Your Dragon” or the Tribbles in multiple “Star Trek” films (1984-2013). Yes, even that cute little alien in “ET the Extra-Terrestrial.” And every odd creature in those Harry Potter-inspired “Fantastic Beasts” fantasies.
That said, some of the pets in movies have been, uh, quite exotic. Others, quite common. We’ve lumped them into 10 categories:
10) Lions and Tigers, Oh My. “Bringing Up Baby” (1938), “The Hangover” (2009), “Born Free” (1966) — Yes, we said no cats, but we were talking about tabby cats, not jungle cats. 1. Baby, Katherine Hepburn’s pet leopard, acts as the MacGuffin that sends Cary Grant scattering his dino bones in this screwball comedy. 2. Mike Tyson’s tiger plays a passing role in this Boys’ Night Out comedy. 3. And Elsa is the pet lion that returns to the veldt in this true-life documentary. Addendum: The tiger in “Life of Pi” doesn’t count. Trapped on a boat with Pi, that snarling beast certainly wasn’t a pet.
9) Elephants. “The Jungle Book” (1942, 1967, 1994, 2016), those “Barbar” movies (1989, 1999) — 1. This is Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale of Mowgli, the orphaned jungle boy raised by wild animals, and how he becomes King of the Jungle. 2. Not exactly a pet, Barbar is King of the Elephants in this animated movie based on the popular children’s books. Addendum: “Dumbo” wasn’t included because he’s a circus elephant, not a pet. Additional addendum: The “Tarzan” movies show the Lord of the Jungle’s ability to summon elephants with a yodel, but those pachyderms weren’t exactly his pets.
8) Fish and Whales. “A Fish Called Wanda” (1988), “Free Willy” (1993), “Flipper” (1964) — 1. An angel fish played a key role in this jewel heist comedy that features the Monty Python crew. 2. A 7,700-pound killer whale gets its freedom in this based-on-a-true-story movie. 3. No, a dolphin is not a fish, but it swims like one in this adventure yarn. Addendum: “Finding Nemo” doesn’t count. The cartoon fish is not anyone’s pet in this Disney hit.
7) Rats and Mice. “Willard” (1971), “The Green Mile” (1999), “Ratatouille” (2007) — 1. A social misfit uses his pet rats to exact revenge on his tormentors. 2. A prisoner gets comfort from his resurrected pet mouse, Mr. Jingles. 3. With a Parisian rat hiding under his toque blanche, a fledgling chef cooks to great acclaim in this delightful Pixar animation.
6) Falcons and Owls. “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001), “Kes”(1969), “Harry Potter” movies (2001-2010), “Birdman of Alcatraz”(1962) — 1. Luke Wilson trains a falcon named Mordecai. 2. In this movie, the falcon is named Kes. 3. Hedwig is young wizard Harry Potter’s pet owl. 4. Burt Lancaster plays a real-life prisoner who kept birds in his cell. Addendum: The geese in “Fly Away Home” were not domesticated, so they don’t count.
5). Pigs. “Babe” (1995), “Charlotte’s Web” (1973) — 1. An orphaned piglet is the prize for a “guess the weight” contest at a county fair. 2. A pig is saved from slaughter by the clever machinations of a barn spider named Charlotte.
4) Monkeys and Apes. “Every Which Way But Loose” (1978), “Project X” (1987), “Bedtime for Bonzo” (1951), all those “Tarzan” movies (1932-2016), “Mighty Joe Young” (1949) — 1. Brawler Clint Eastwood rides around with an orangutan named Clyde. 2. Matthew Broderick and Helen Hunt are assigned to care for chimpanzees being used in a secret Air Force project. 3. A psychology professor (played by future U.S. President Ronald Reagan) tries to raise a chimp like a human child in this silly comedy. 4. Elephants didn’t count, but Tarzan’s pal Cheeta does. 5. This oversized gorilla started out as Terry Moore’s pet before being turned into a nightclub attraction. Addendum: “King Kong” didn’t make the cut because the giant ape was being held in captivity.
3) Horses and Mules. “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” (2002), “The Black Stallion” (1979), “Lean On Pete” (2017), “Francis the Talking Mule” movies (1950-1955) — 1. In this DreamWorks animation, a Native American child develops a friendship with a horse that saves both their lives. 2. A boy shipwrecked on an island develops a friendship with a wild Arabian stallion. 3. A boy rescues a racehorse from the slaughter and they go on the run. No, it’s not about horseracing. 4. Chill Wills does the voice of a talking mule in this comedy series that inspired TV’s “Mr. Ed.”
2) Zombies. “Shaun Of The Dead” (2004) — OK, argue as you will, Zombie Ed has to be one of the weirdest “pets” ever.
1) People. “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” (2014) — My personal favorite, this is the animated story about an anthropomorphic dog who invented the WABAC Machine … “and his pet boy Sherman.”