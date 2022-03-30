The new “Morbius” movie adds another cinematic vampire to our list. But who are the top movie bloodsuckers?
The eponymous “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992) or Ann Rice’s LeStat in “Interview With the Vampire” (1994) are familiar figures. Or those ravenous kids in “The Lost Boys” (1987).
But we turned to the online ranking of the best vampire movies by Collider. None of those above movies, starring Kristy Swanson, Tom Cruise and Kiefer Sutherland, made Collider’s Top 10. We’ve combined a few related titles for simplicity’s sake.
10) “Nadja” (1994) — Count Voivoide Arminius Chousescu Dracula’s daughter Nadja (Elina Löwensohn) goes up against Van Helsing (Peter Fonda) in this art house vampire story.
9) “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996) — In this Quentin Tarantino-Robert Rodroguez horror outing, George Clooney visits a roadhouse overrun by vampires. Selma Hayek is a sexy undead entertainer called Santanico Pandemonium.
8) “Martin” (1977) — Horror maestro George A. Romano gave us this tale of a troubled young man who believes himself to be a vampire.
7) “Blade” (1998), “Blade II” (2002) — At Marvel, I published the “Blade” comic books to support the movies starring Wesley Snipes as a dhampire, a creature resulting from a union between a human and a vampire. This gives our vampire hunter their strengths but not their weaknesses.
6) “The Addiction” (1995) — That’s how director Abel Ferrara describes a vampire’s thirst for blood. Here, Lili Taylor get bitten by a vampire. She turns to a bloodsucker (played by Christopher Walken) to help her kick the addiction. (Note: I once spent an afternoon locked in Abel Ferrera’s bedroom, but that’s another story.)
5) “Only Lovers Left Alive” (2014) — My pal, Tilda Swinton, and Tom Hiddleston play a pair of daemon lovers in Jim Jarmusch’s “crypto-vampire love story.” They almost humanize this ancient married couple.
4) “Near Dark” (1987) — Kathryn Bigelow made her directing debut with this neo-western vampire tale. Adrian Pasdar plays a reluctant vampire, fed on the sly by his undead girlfriend.
3) “Dracula” (1931), “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992), “Blood for Dracula” (1974) — No matter whether it’s the Todd Browning original with Bela Lugosi, the Francis Ford Coppola version with Gary Oldman, or my ol’ pal Paul Morrissey’s version with Udo Kier, Count Dracula remains the best known vampire of all time.
2) “Let the Right One In” (2008), “Let Me In” (2010) — The Swedish version with Lina Leandersson and the American remake with Chloë Grace Moretz give us a classic bullied-boy-meets-girl-next-door romance, except she turns out to be a bit of a monster.
1. “Nosferatu” (1922), “Nosferatu, the Vampyre” (1979), “Shadow of the Vampire” (2000) — Nosferatu, whether played by Max Schreck, Klaus Kinski or Willem Dafoe, gave us Count Orlok, the creepiest vampire ever seen onscreen. “With pointy ears and nose, structurally, he has the face of scavenger, and the long pale claws of a devil,” Collider sums him up. Yep, the stuff of nightmares!
Keep in mind, if this were my list, it would have included the satiric “What We Do in the Shadows,” the comedic “Vampire’s Kiss” with Nicolas Cage, the campy “Love at First Bite” with George Hamilton, and the erotic “The Hunger” with Catherine Deneuve.
How about your guilty-pleasure list?
BTW, my favorite line comes from “The Fearless Vampire Killers, or Pardon Me, But Your Teeth Are in My Neck.” When attacked by a bloodsucker, a villager hold up a cross to fend him off. But the monster merely grins and says, “Oy vey, have you got the wrong vampire.”
And my favorite movie tag line is for Christopher Lee’s “Dracula Has Risen From the Grave” – You Can’t Keep a Good Man Down.