Top 10 Viking movies

In the just-released “The Northman,” Alexander Skarsgård plays a Viking who avenges his father’s death, a story that inspired Shakespeare to write “Hamlet.” But there are other stories about those Scandinavian seafarers who raided many parts of northwestern Europe in the 8th to 11th centuries.
We turned to Screenrant to check out its picks.
10) “Erik The Viking” (1989) — Monty Python’s Terry Jones takes a comic look at Norse mythology, following the misadventures of a Viking named Erik (Tim Robbins) who doesn’t want to pillage villages anymore so he decides to go to Asgard to save the home of the gods from a mythic wolf.
9) “The Last King” (2016) — Two Vikings (Jakob Oftebro and Kristofer Hivju) are tasked with protecting a child who is heir to the throne in Norway.
8) “Outlander” (2008) — What would happen if a man from another world (Jim Caviezel) crash-landed in Norway during the reign of the Vikings. Reminiscent of “Cowboys & Aliens,” the movie offers more of an authentic look at Vikings than its premise might suggest.
7) “The Long Ships” (1964) — In this Viking epic, two powerful men (Sidney Poitier and Richard Widmark) seek to obtain a golden bell called the “Mother of Voices.” With elaborate costumes and large sets, it’s a beautiful film.
6) “How To Train Your Dragon” (2010), “How To Train Your Dragon 2” (2014) — These two animated features capture the adventure of the Viking Age as well as its magic. A plucky young Viking boy manages to train a dragon to protect his village against attacks.
5) “The 13th Warrior” (1999) — An exiled Muslim ambassador becomes part of a Viking caravan. With an all-star cast led by Antonio Banderas, the acting is top-notch, and the story is uplifting as well as exciting.
4) “Beowulf” (2007) — The film uses CGI rendered over live actors (Ray Winstone, Angelina Jolie), giving it a strange not-quite-animated look. Nevertheless, it follows the ancient legend as Beowulf protects the kingdom from a dangerous demon known as Grendel.
3) “Thor” (2011) — The Mighty God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) is banished from Asgard on the day he is to inherit the throne from his father, Odin. Sent to Earth, Thor is discovered by several scientists (one being Natalie Portman) who introduce him to Earth’s customs. Meanwhile, his brother, Loki, plots to overtake Asgard in his absence.
2) “Valhalla Rising” (2009) — A slave called One Eye (Mads Mikkelsen) leads a revolt against the men who have imprisoned him. An incredibly moody and visually stunning epic.
1) “The Vikings” (1958) — A Viking (Kirk Douglas) and a slave (Tony Curtis) are locked in a feud over a princess (Janet Leigh). The acting is somewhat stiff but powerful, and for the sheer scope and scale of Viking civilization and battles, it holds its own against the CGI-filled versions of today.
Not a bad list, although some moviegoers remain nostalgic for the comic-strip-inspired “Prince Valiant” (1954) or the fantastical “The Island at the Top of the World” (1974). Me, I like “Pathfinder” (2007) — sometimes described as “Dances With Wolves Meets Vikings.”
Your favorite Viking movie — what floats your (long) boat?