While we were quibbling over the difference between “highly stylized” and “visually stunning,” I came up with this list of my favorite beautiful films and the directors who gave them to us. (Note: For this list I’ve ignored black-and-white films, some quite striking.)
Here’s my Top 10:
10) “The Great Gatsby” (2013) — Directed by Baz Luhrmann, who also gave us “Moulin Rouge!”
9) “The Fountain” (2006) — Directed by Darren Aronofsky, who also gave us “Black Swan”
8) “Amélie” (2001) — Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, who also gave us “MicMacs”
7) “Days of Heaven” (1978) — Directed by Terrence Malick, who also gave us “The Tree of Life”
6) “Barry Lyndon” (1975) — Directed by Stanley Kubrick, who also gave us “2001: A Space Odyssey”
5) “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) — Directed by Victor Fleming, who also gave us “Gone With the Wind”
4) “The Fall” (2006) — Directed by Tarsem Singh, who also gave us “The Cell”
3) “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962) — Directed by David Lean, who also gave us “Dr. Zhivago”
2) “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) — Directed by Ang Lee, who also gave us “Life of Pi”
1) “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014) — Directed by Wes Anderson, who also gave us “Moonrise Kingdom”
I wanted to add “Hero” (2002) by Yimou Zhang but opted for “Crouching Tiger …” I’m still debating the decision.
Others that might have made the list include “Hugo,” “Fantasia,” “Once Upon a Time in the West,” “The Great Beauty” …well, the list could go on!
What film would you add that would make a viewer’s eyeballs go into hypoglycemic shock?