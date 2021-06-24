The word eye-candy comes to mind when we talk about visually stunning movies. But there’s often substance behind the dazzling imagery. We’ve picked out 10 beautiful films to make the point.
10) “Days of Heaven” (1978) — Terrence Malick tells the story of Bill and Abby (Richard Gere and Brooke Adams), two lovers who harvest crops for a wealthy farmer (Sam Shepard) on the Texas Panhandle. When the farmer falls in love with Abby, Bill encourages her to marry him so they can inherit his money after he dies. The sprawling farmlands are blinding in their beauty. The film won an Oscar for Best Cinematography.
9) “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) — Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece follows a spacecraft’s journey to Jupiter, a trip that involves a sentient computer known as HAL and a mysterious obelisk. It won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
8) “The Tree of Life” (2011) — Terrence Malick again, this time chronicling the origins and meaning of life by way of a middle-aged man’s childhood memories of his family living in 1950s Texas, interspersed with imagery of the origins of the known universe and the inception of life on Earth. Pretty mind-boggling, right? It was nominated for an Oscar for its cinematography.
7) “The Cell” (2000) — Tarsem Singh in his directorial debut uses stunning visuals to tell the story of a child psychologist (Jennifer Lopez) who uses virtual reality techniques to treat her coma patients. Dark dreamscapes permeate this thriller.
6) “Apocalypse Now” (1979) — Francis Ford Coppola captures the contradictory images of war in this take on a Joseph Conrad theme. It will almost make you love the smell of napalm in the mornings while a phalanx of helicopters come over the horizon to Richard Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries.” The film won an Oscar for its cinematography.
5) “Autumn Sonata” (1978) — Ingmar Bergman delivers a sense of stately beauty in this tale about a celebrated classical pianist (Ingrid Bergman in her last role) who meets her neglected daughter (Liv Ullmann) for the first time in years.
4)“Barry Lyndon” (1975) — Stanley Kubrick again, this time giving us a period drama about an 18th-century Irish rogue (Ryan O’Neal) who marries a rich widow in order to climb the social ladder. Rich visuals reflect the sensibilities of the 1844 William Makepeace Thackeray novel that inspired the movie. It won an Oscar for Best Cinematography.
3) “What Dreams May Come” (1998) — Robin Williams stars as a man who dies in a car crash and must now search for his wife through Heaven and Hell. It won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.
2) “Hero” (2002) — Often overlooked in favor of its more popular predecessor, “Crouching Tiger,” this is actually the better film … and the better looking of the two. Directed by Zhang Yimou, this wuxia martial arts film is based on the assassination attempt on the King of Qin in 227 BC. The visuals are awe-inspiring.
1) “The Fountain” (2006) — The “real-world” plot takes place in a drab hospital where a doctor (Hugh Jackman) is trying to find a cure for his wife’s (Rachel Weisz) terminal cancer. Director Darren Aronofsky deliberately avoided CGI, instead using actual footage of chemical reactions and microorganisms for his visual effects. Oddly, it was overlooked when it came Oscars.
Other suggestions from movie buffs include “Amalie,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Nostalgia,” “Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Interstellar,” “The Fall,” “Blade Runner,” “Manhattan” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”
What eye-dazzler would you add?