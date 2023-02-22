The new version of “All Quiet on the Western Front” got us thinking about war movies. Not my favorite genre, but one that has produced some powerful films. So we turned to Esquire Magazine to get its take on the Top 10 war films.
10) “Patton” (1970) — This biopic about Gen. George S. Patton remains a favorite among war movie buffs and was greatly admired by Richard Nixon. It went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Director. George C. Scott won an Oscar for his starring role, but refused to accept it because he did not feel himself to be in competition with other actors.
9) “Schindler’s List” (1994) — Steven Spielberg won his first Oscars for this firm (Best Picture, Best Director). This heartbreaking cinematic look at the Holocaust provides a portrait of a German businessman who saves more than a thousand Jewish people by employing them in his factories during World War II. Spielberg shot the film in black and white to match the feel of documentary footage of the era.
8) “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957) — This David Lean classic helped set a precedent for the war film genre. British POWs are forced to build a bridge in occupied Burma. It won seven Oscars.
7) “Platoon” (1986) — Willem Dafoe, Tom Berenger and Charlie Sheen star in one of “the most raw and devastating portrayals of war in film history.” Director Oliver Stone wrote the screenplay based on his own experience in Vietnam.
6) “Apocalypse Now” (1979) — Francis Ford Coppola’s classic is actually an anti-war film. Skewering the pointlessness of the Vietnam War, it stars several greats: Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen. The film has been acclaimed by many as the best war epic of all time.
5) “Ran” (1985) — Directed by Akira Kurosawa, this is a war movie like no other. Taking a lead from Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” three sons turn on their warlord father when he abdicates his throne.
4) “Saving Private Ryan” (1999) — Steven Spielberg again, this time exploring the complex ethics of war. When a mother loses three of her four sons in combat, a special mission is developed to retrieve the surviving Private Ryan (Matt Damon) in Normandy before he becomes a fatality. But in doing so, the mission risks the lives of the seven men sent to save him. Spielberg won another Best Director.
3) “The Hurt Locker” (2008) — Kathryn Bigelow’s look at modern-day warfare through the eyes of a bomb squad. With this film, Bigelow became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director.
2) “The Thin Red Line” (1998) — Terrence Malick assembled a large list of popular actors _ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody, Jim Caviezel and George Clooney, among others. It offers a contemporary look into World War II and is regarded as one of the greatest modern war epics.
1) “The Deer Hunter” (1978) — Directed by Michael Cimino, the film tackles the physical and psychological effects the Vietnam War has on a working-class Pennsylvania town whose younger generation either never came home or came home physically and mentally damaged.
Others on the Esquire list include “Paths of Glory,” “Dunkirk,” “Hiroshima Mon Amour,” and “Letters from Iwo Jima.” Absent was “War Is Hell,” “Life Is Beautiful,” and “The Pianist.”