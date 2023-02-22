The new version of “All Quiet on the Western Front” got us thinking about war movies. Not my favorite genre, but one that has produced some powerful films. So we turned to Esquire Magazine to get its take on the Top 10 war films.

10) “Patton” (1970) — This biopic about Gen. George S. Patton remains a favorite among war movie buffs and was greatly admired by Richard Nixon. It went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Director. George C. Scott won an Oscar for his starring role, but refused to accept it because he did not feel himself to be in competition with other actors.

srhoades@aol.com