The new “Fantastic Beasts” movie got us thinking about movies about wizards, magicians, and such. So for this week’s Top 10 list, we turned to Gamers Decide, a website that specializes in gaming and movie content – “news, opinions, reviews and more,” as they put it.
We’ve deliberately eliminated all “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” movies to keep the list on an even keel.
So — abracadabra! — here you go:
10) “The Garden of Sinners: Paradox Spiral” (2008) — This slot falls to a Japanese anime in which a murderer becomes involved in a twisted plot where no one else seems to recognize his crime. Is magic afoot?
9) “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975) — In this classic send-up, King Arthur and his knights go from one hilarious scenario to another searching for the Holy Grail. Can Merlin be far behind?
8) “The Tempest” (2010) — Sure, it’s Shakespeare, but castaways find themselves on an enchanted island.
7) “The Prestige” (2006) — Two stage magicians battle it out, each trying to outperform the other.
6) “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) — Dorothy and her friends follow the Yellow Brick Road as they head to the Emerald City, off to see the Wizard.
5) “The Hobbit” (2013) — The wizard Gandalf chooses Bilbo Baggins as the 13th member of a group of dwarves seeking a lost treasure.
4) “Shazam!” (2019) — Captain Marvel is granted his super powers by a mighty wizard.
3) “Dr. Strange” (2016) — Injuring his hands in a car crash, Dr. Steven Strange seeks out a mysterious place called Kamar-Taj, where ancient secrets may be able to cure him.
2) “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) — Sophie is cursed by a witch, turning her into an old woman. On her journey to break the spell, a scarecrow directs her to Howl’s Moving Castle where she takes a job as a cleaning lady.
1) “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001) — The Hobbit Frodo Baggins set off on a journey in order to protect a mysterious ring.
My No. 1 would have been “Walt Disney’s Fantasia” — that classic collection of animation with Mickey as “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” But, of course, this is Gamers Decide’s list.