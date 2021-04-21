Mystery writer Steve McMillan suggested we do a list of TV shows that were made into bad movies. I proposed that he compile it. After all, his day job is being a college professor, so he should have an educated opinion of which TV remakes failed to ring the bell.
Turns out, his list is pretty much spot-on:
10) “Bewitched” (2005) — Lots of big movie stars, but nothing worthwhile for them to say. Elizabeth Montgomery made the TV series magical, but Nicole Kidman found it to be a witches brew.
9) “Bionic Woman” (2007) — Hard to beat Lindsay Wagner, and this TV remake doesn’t come close. Michelle Ryan should have stuck to “Jekyll” and “Mr. Bean’s wedding.”
8) “Baywatch” (2017) — Not that the TV show set the bar very high, but this movie can’t even match that with the addition of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson flexing his muscles on the beach.
7) “The Wild Wild West” (1999) — Will Smith turned down “The Matrix” for this high-tech western spoof. Not his best career move.
6) “I Spy” (2002) — Robert Culp and Bill Cosby (when he was still cool) broke new ground with the TV series. But even Owen Wilson and Eddie Murphy couldn’t save the movie version.
5) “The Mod Squad” (1999) — Cool in the 1960s and ‘70s. Boring in the ‘90s. Even with the appearance of oh-so-cool Claire Dane.
4) “Dark Shadows” (2012) — Tim Burton and Johnny Depp usually deliver. Not this time! Vampires never had it so bad, short of a stake in the heart.
3) “Highlander Endgame” (2000) — Great TV show. Previous movies were OK. This one was a complete mess despite the return of Christopher Lambert as the immortal Highlander. Word has it that the movie was “recut,” which is usually a bad sign.
2) “The Avengers” (1998) — Ralph Fiennes, Uma Thurman and Sean Connery, but a lousy script! We’ll take the original with John Steed (Patrick Macnee) and Emma Peel (Diana Rigg in a leather catsuit).
1) “Batman and Robin” (1997) — George Clooney has publicly apologized for this movie. He has offered to return the money for your ticket. This movie killed off the “Batman” franchise until Christopher Nolan brilliantly resurrected it with his “Dark Knight” trilogy.
Which of your favorite television shows flunked out as a movie? My vote: “The Brady Bunch.”