There have been a number of interesting films about the television industry. We turned to Yardbarker.com for its list of the best of the best. It’s different from my own ranking; maybe yours too. But these movies are well worth your consideration.
For this list, we squeezed in a No. 11 in order to include “Network,” one of the great movies about the TV industry.
11) “Network” (1976) — Paddy Chayefsky’s script gives us an all-time great dark comedy, although a negative view of the television medium. The message? As Peter Finch summed it up, “I’m mad as hell, and not going to take this anymore.”
10) “My Favorite Year” (1982) — Based on Errol Flynn’s guest appearance on the “Sid Caesar’s “our Show of Shows,” we have a sparkling comedy about the TV industry. Here, TV writer Benjy Stone convinces his boss, King Kaiser, to have the fading actor Alan Swann as a guest on his variety show. The drunken Swann is masterfully played by Peter O’Toole.
9) “Scrooged” (1988) — Here is Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” as a comedy, starring Bill Murray as the wunderkind head of a TV network. Murray’s the Scrooge in the film, but we also get a wonky television production of “A Christmas Carol” for good measure.
8) “UHF” (1989) — “Weird Al” Yankovic has built a successful career out of song parodies. But back in the ‘80s he made a movie where he played a goofy guy who ends up in charge of a UHF channel. A flop at the time, it has become a cult classic.
7) “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002) — This movie is based on the “autobiography” of “Gong Show” host Chuck Barris. Although not true, it pretends to tell about his years as a hitman for the CIA.
6) “Good Night, and Good Luck” (2005) — This is a serious movie about TV commentator Edward R. Murrow facing off with Joseph McCarthy during the Communism witch hunt. Director George Clooney shot it in black-and-white, and it was nominated for six Oscars (although it didn’t win any).
5) “Galaxy Quest” (1999) — In this clever premise, aliens mistake the cast of an old sci-fi TV show as the real thing. Tim Allen stands out in this silly “Star Trek” parody.
4) “Broadcast News” (1987) — This is arguably the best movie set in the world of television news. Holly Hunter, William Hurt and Albert Brooks as television anchors give their career-best performance.
3) “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004) — Will Ferrell and Adam McKay created a “bonkers, absurd and hilarious comedy” about a TV anchorman named Ron Burgundy (Ferrell).
2) “The Truman Show” (1998) — Before reality TV saturated the market, we got the ultimate reality show movie. Jim Carrey plays a man who has lived his entire life in a fictional world at the center of a TV show. The problem? He does not know this.
1) “Wayne’s World” (1992) — Although it began as a sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” it’s largely a movie about a public access TV show. Wayne and his best friend Garth (Mike Myers and Dana Carvey) are hilarious. This is the best of the SNL films, even spawning a worthwhile sequel.
Other movies that fell farther down Yardbarker’s list are such classics as “Quiz Show,”“Tootsie” and “Soapdish.”