OK, all you slacker types out there, those of you who play video games all day and watch anime movies, here’s one for you.

I know you’re familiar with “Dragon Ball,” a manga series written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama. From 1984 to 1995, it was serialized in Weekly Shõnen Jump, then all 519 individual chapters were collected into 42 volumes by the publisher Shueisha.

srhoades@aol.com