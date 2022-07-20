Quentin Jerome Tarantino is more than a filmmaker — he’s a movie buff. He started writing screenplays (“Captain Peachfuzz and the Anchovy Bandit”) at 14. Acted in plays (“Two Plus Two Makes Sex”) at 15. Dropped out of high school and worked as an usher at the Pussycat, an adult movie theater. Studied acting with the James Best Theater Company. Took a job at a video store in Manhattan Beach, California, where he could watch movies for free.
Video Archives had a little of everything: He loved kung fu films (“Five Fingers of Death”), Sergio Leone spaghetti westerns (“Once Upon a Time in the West”), John Carpenter actioners (“Assault on Precinct 13”), blaxploitation films (“The Mack”) and Jean-Luc Godard foreign films (“Breathless”).
It was like going to a low-brow film school.
A career in movies was inevitable.
In 1986, Tarantino got his first Hollywood job, working as a production assistant on a Dolph Lundgren exercise video.
He played an Elvis impersonator in an episode of TV’s “Golden Girls.”
In 1992, he directed his first film, “Reservoir Dogs.” Empire magazine called it the “Greatest Independent Film of All Time.”
To help fund this indie outing, Tarantino sold his script for another movie he’d hoped to make, a crime romance called “True Romance.” Tony Scott (“Top Gun,” “Beverley Hills Cop II”) directed it for Warner Bros.
Although Tarantino was happy with the way “True Romance” turned out, he’d initially opposed Tony Scott’s decision to change the ending — but later agreed that it worked with the way it was directed. Scott had changed Tarantino’s nonlinear narrative to a more conventional structure.
Tarantino claims “True Romance” was one of his most autobiographical films, one finds that difficult to believe. The plot tells of a pair of newlyweds on the run from the Mafia after stealing a shipment of drugs. It’s a wacky picaresque tale with lots of pop culture references, chases, fights, and — thanks to Scott — a happy ending. “I just fell in love with these two characters and didn’t want to see them die,” Scott later said.
One doubts Quentin Tarantino was ever on a cross-country adventure with a wacky prostitute, thought the dialogue is certainly his words. Even so, you will see hints of Tarantino in the opening moments of the film: “At a Detroit theater showing kung fu films, Alabama Whitman strikes up a conversation with Elvis Presley fanatic Clarence Worley. They later have sex at his downtown apartment. Alabama tearfully confesses that she is a call-girl hired by his boss as a birthday present, but has fallen in love with him. They marry.”
Clarence — the movie’s alter ego for Tarantino — is played by Christian Slater. Alabama is perfectly delivered by Patricia Arquette.
The rest of the cast is a who’s sho of eccentric actors: Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Gary Oldman, Christopher Walken, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Rappaport, Chris Penn, Tom Sizemore, James Gandolfini, Bronson Pinchot, Saul Rebinek and Conchata Ferrell. Even a young Brad Pitt as a stoner.
They have been described as “a gallery of oddball performances.”
A box office failure, “True Romance” eventually found a following and achieved cult status. Today, it’s considered one of Scott’s best films. And one of the best American films of the 1990s.
The New York Times wrote, “ ‘True Romance,’ a vibrant, grisly, gleefully amoral road movie directed by Tony Scott and dominated by the machismo of Quentin Tarantino (who wrote this screenplay before he directed ’Reservoir Dogs’), is sure to offend a good-sized segment of the movie-going population.”
Bustle Entertainment takes a contrasting view: “So, you like to think of yourself as something of a ‘90s movie buff, eh? That’s cool, and I don’t doubt it for a second. But even the biggest fans of movies from that era might find themselves forgetting about some ‘90s cult classics that are worth rewatching.”
Giving “True Romance” a thumbs-up, it goes on to describe Tarantino’s script as “basically a ‘90s fairy tale with a dark, bitter edge.”
The film is best remembered for Alabama’s knock-down drag-out fight with bad guy Virgil. That’s right, in this fairy tale, the princess isn’t content with being saved by her prince. She fights back and saves herself.