Quentin Jerome Tarantino is more than a filmmaker — he’s a movie buff. He started writing screenplays (“Captain Peachfuzz and the Anchovy Bandit”) at 14. Acted in plays (“Two Plus Two Makes Sex”) at 15. Dropped out of high school and worked as an usher at the Pussycat, an adult movie theater. Studied acting with the James Best Theater Company. Took a job at a video store in Manhattan Beach, California, where he could watch movies for free.

Video Archives had a little of everything: He loved kung fu films (“Five Fingers of Death”), Sergio Leone spaghetti westerns (“Once Upon a Time in the West”), John Carpenter actioners (“Assault on Precinct 13”), blaxploitation films (“The Mack”) and Jean-Luc Godard foreign films (“Breathless”).

