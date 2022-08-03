A tornado is a destructive vortex of violently rotating winds having the appearance of a funnel-shaped cloud. Yes, that’s what blew Dorothy Gale’s house away in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Often referred to as a twister, whirlwind or cyclone, this violently rotating column of air can have wind speeds up to 300 mph, stretch 2 miles across and travel for dozens of miles on the ground, laying waste in its path.

