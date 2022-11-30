What would “Journey to the Center of the Earth” or “Jumanji” have been like if they had been created as Disney cartoons? Well, take a look at “Strange World,” the new computer animated science-fiction adventure film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
That might answer the question.
This cartoon gives us the story of two explorers — father and son — who get split up when traveling through mountains in Avalonia. Searcher (the son) discovers a plant that gives off energy and decides to stay behind and develop it as a fuel source, while Jaeger (his dad) continues their quest ... and disappears.
Now, years later, Searcher (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal) is married to Meridian (voiced by Gabrielle Union) and they have a 16-year-old gay son named Ethan (voiced by Jaboukie Young-White). The president of Avalonia (voiced by Lucy Liu) drops by in a giant airship to ask for Searcher’s help. Seems that the energy source he developed is showing signs of failing. He needs to travel into a huge sinkhole to examine the plant’s roots. Ethan and his dog stow away, causing his mom to chase after them.
Just like in “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” they discover another world. This one’s like a colorful surreal Upside Down with alien-looking flora and fauna. Searcher and his dog get separated while chasing a cute water-droplet-like creature they call Splat, but are rescued — lo and behold! — by Jaeger (voiced by Dennis Quaid), who has been living underground all these years.
Sure, they encounter danger — creatures called Reapers, acidic oceans, a gigantic turtle — but the underlying issue is that Searcher and Jaeger don’t agree on much. Is this a generational problem that can be fixed?
You parents out there in the audience may want to know the answer. However, your kids will want to know if Disney will be releasing a Splat action figure or a spinoff movie.
Think of this movie as “Frozen” for boys. No, it doesn’t have a lot of songs to drive parents crazy with zillions of replays, but Splat is a good stand-in for Olaf, the sentient snowman from that earlier Disney hit.
Will “Strange World” be a big hit like “Frozen”? Likely not. Directed by Don Hall, it will probably be more like his “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021).
Audiences polled by CinemaScore ranked the film as B (on an A+ to F scale). This is considered the worst CinemaScore rating of all Disney animated films since 1991.
But don’t worry. Your kids won’t care.
Footnote: This is the second movie in which Jake Gyllenhaal has played Dennis Quaid’s son, the first being “Day After Tomorrow.” During an interview, a reporter pointed this out. While Quaid nodded in acknowledgement, a shocked Gyllenhaal said, “We did? Oh ... oh, oh! Whoah! That’s the guy who played my dad.”
Another reporter pointed out, “They never physically had a scene together in the movie, I think.”
“It’s the first time we’ve been in the same room together,” Quaid confirmed.