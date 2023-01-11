“Tradition,” as the song says is the theme of “Fiddler on the Roof” — relying in life on tradition, and accepting its inevitable changes.
The 1971 Norman Jewison film was based on the 1964 stage musical that was based on “Tevye’s Daughters,” a 1949 collection of short stories by Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem.
Sholem Aleichem was the pen name of Solomon Naumovich Rabinovich, a central figure in Yiddish literature. (“Sholem Aleichem” is a Hebrew phrase meaning “Peace be upon you!”)
These tales were about a dairyman with five daughters — each giving him potential problems when it came to marrying them off. One fell in love with a poor tailor, another with a political radical, another with someone who’s not Jewish.
Set in 1905 in Tsarist Russia, a time when traditions were shifting, it’s a battle between what the parents — Tevye and Golde — want, and what the children think is important for them.
The fiddler was the show’s key metaphor. As Tevye says, “Every one of us is a fiddler on the roof, trying to scratch out a pleasant, simple tune … without breaking his neck.”
At the time, people doubted a stage play would work. Critic Kenneth Turan says, “I’ve been fascinated by ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ as a phenomenon. When the creators were putting this together, everybody said ‘This is going to fail on Broadway. There’s not enough people who are going to care about this. It’s for a small Jewish audience. It’s gonna die.’ And not only did it not die on Broadway, it turned out to be this phenomenal international success.”
However, the play — with music by Jerry Brock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein — proved naysayers wrong. It became the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances, holding the record for the longest-running Broadway musical for almost 10 years. And it won nine Tonys, including best musical, score, book, direction and choreography.
Filmmaker Norman Jewison understood why. “Tevye’s family is universal. Everybody has a family. Good or bad, right or wrong, we all have a family and we all have our little problems, but we all end up sitting around a table and this happens in ‘Fiddler’ and this happens in ‘Moonstruck.’ And I thought this is so common, this is something people can understand. They can understand a family … they can understand Tevye, they can understand his problems with life. And his relationship to God.”
“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Norman Jewison made what film critic Pauline Kael called, “The most powerful movie musical ever made.”
The documentary — directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Daniel Raim and narrated by Jeff Goldblum — is showing Monday, Jan. 16, as part of the M3M Film Series at B’nai Zion synagogue.
It “puts us in the director’s chair and in Jewison’s heart and mind, drawing on rare behind-the-scenes footage, original storyboards and never-before-seen stills as well as original interviews with Norman Jewison, Topol (Tevye), composer John Williams, production designer Robert F. Boyle, film critic Kenneth Turan, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and actresses Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh, and Neva Small (Tevye’s daughters).”
We get to hear 95-year-old Sheldon Harnick sing a wonderful a cappella rendition of “Sunrise, Sunset.” Watch the choreography measured off to match the beat of the songs. Travel to Yugoslavia to scout for villages that looked like long-ago Russia. Follow along as they build a synagogue for the film.
We tag along as Norman Jewison picks the daughters. Fly with him to Chicago to talk with Isaac Stern, one of the world’s greatest violinists at the time, to perform part of the fiddler.
But who to play the lead? Jewison thought Zero Mostel had portrayed Tevye as too comical on Broadway. So he chose Israeli actor Chaim Topol for the part. Topol had been starring in the play in London.
“Taking a play and bringing it out into the real world is always a challenge for a director,” says Jewison.
Canadian-born Jewison started off as an actor in 1949, then began directing television shows — mostly musical programs featuring Andy Williams, Barbra Streisand and, notably, Harry Belafonte. Then Hollywood called.
“I had directed four light studio comedies in a row and I wanted to dig into something with meaning and conflict and substance,” recalls Jewison. So he took on the social satire “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.” That was followed by Academy Award-winning “In the Heat of the Night” with Sidney Poitier.
Then came “Fiddler on the Roof.”
When Jewison was asked to direct and produce a film version of “Fiddler on the Roof,” he couldn’t help blurting, “What if I told you I’m a goy?”
“What does that matter?” replied the studio head. “We don’t want a Second Avenue Yiddish production. We want a film for everybody.”
In Norman Jewison’s autobiography, the first line is, “As long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a Jew.” Because his name was Jewison — son of a Jew — everybody assumed he was Jewish. His nickname at school was “Jewy.” So he hung out with the only Jewish kid in his class.
I met Jewison in 1968, a few years before he tackled “Fiddler on the Roof.” It was at the premiere of “The Thomas Crown Affair,” the film he did immediately after “In the Heat of the Night.” He was quiet-spoken, but his eyes were twinkling with excitement. “Every film feels like a miracle,” he told me.
“Thomas Crown” won an Oscar.
But his next film “Fiddler” won three — Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Music, Scoring.
After “Fiddler” he directed such landmark films as “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “… And Justice for All,” “Agnes of God,” and “Moonstruck.”
Jewison has been nominated for an Academy Award three times, but never won one for his direction. However, he was awarded the prestigious Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1999. In the documentary, we see a clip of that presentation, with Jewison dancing onto the stage to music from “Fiddler.” Holding up his award, he repeated, “Not bad for a goy.”
But he recounts a meeting he had with former Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion. The old man said to him, ““What kind of Jew are you?”
Jewison responded “What is a Jew?”
“He looked at me. Got very quizzical and said, ‘Anybody who is crazy enough to want to be Jewish is Jewish.’ I got that from Ben-Gurion. I accept that.”
And when Jewison married his wife, he had a rabbi perform the wedding ceremony. Just like in “Fiddler.”
The film and the making of the film — I would like to see “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” as a double feature.
Maybe next time.