Judith Kerr wrote a trilogy of children’s novels called “Out of the Hitler Time” as a way of explaining to her son what her childhood was like.
Kerr’s family fled from their home in Berlin via Switzerland and Paris to England, because her father (famous drama critic Alfred Kerr) was wanted by the Nazis.
The books were meant to give a child’s perspective on the rise of Hitler in 1930s Germany.
“My parents were wonderful,” she wrote. “They made us feel it was an adventure. I much preferred it to the sort of childhood I would have had had we had a so-called normal childhood. When we were in Paris we had this grotty, tiny flat and were looking out over Paris and I said to my father, ‘Isn’t it wonderful being a refugee!’ ”
But it wasn’t.
Writing in The Guardian, Claire Armitstead called it “an adult story in a children’s book.”
The book was adapted into a film called “Als Hitler das rosa Kaninchen stahl” (Translation: “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit”). It was directed by Caroline Link (whose debut feature “Jenseits der Stille“ was nominated for an academy Award for Best Foreign language Film).
In this semi-autobiographical story, 9-year-old Anna (Riva Krymalowski) and her brother Max (Marinus Hohmann) are rushed out of Berlin when it looks like Hitler might come to power. Being Jewish, it’s too risky to stay. Anna gets to choose one toy to take, so she chooses her new wooly dog, leaving behind her pink rabbit toy. She comes to consider that Hilter “stole” her toy, hence the title of the film.
As one moviegoer described it: “The Swiss scenery is gorgeous, and Paris is a stark split between glamour and semi-destitution. The children, especially, are naturals, with her older brother Max being more of a realist. Telling the story from their viewpoint of the children. Gives a more sympathetic bent to the refugee story.”
Another added: “Certain things may seem hard to imagine nowadays. Not just because of certain technological advances, but just what happened and what was done to people. Humans are capable of ruthless and horrific things and while you are not going to be a witness to the holocaust itself, the dread, the agony, the fear: all can be felt here. You feel for the family — their journey is quite something to behold.”