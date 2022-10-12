“Halloween Ends” — let’s hope so! This movie is the 13th installment in the “Halloween” slasher film franchise. According to my rough count, more than 150 people have met cinema death in these films. Even in movies, enough is enough!
Can’t they just kill Michael Myers and let him stay dead?
As you will recall, it all began with John Carpenter’s 1978 “Halloween.” This early slasher film told the story of Michael Myers, committed to a sanitarium as a child for the murder of his sister. Fifteen years later, he escapes to stalk and kill the people of Haddonfield, Illinois. These murders occur on Halloween, hence the title.
This new entry arrives in time for All Hallows’ Eve. In addition to being released in theaters, is also being streamed on paid tiers of Peacock for 60 days.
“Halloween Ends” completes director David Gordon Green’s recent H40 trilogy — “Halloween” (2018), “Halloween Kills” (2021) — intended as sequels to the original film.
All three of these star Jamie Lee Curtis, the scream queen who started the whole thing as Laurie Strode, the one-time babysitter who became the obsessive target of Michael Myers 44 years ago in the first film. She’s one of the earliest and most influential examples of the “final girl” slasher film archetype.
The final girl is a trope in horror films that refers to the last girl or woman alive to confront the killer, the one left to tell the story. The term was coined by Carol J. Clover in her book “Men, Women, and Chainsaws: Gender in the Modern Horror Films.”
By the time of this new film “Halloween Ends,” Strode is a grandmother, divorced twice, an alcoholic who lost custody of her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer).
In “Halloween,” they burn down a house with Michael trapped in the basement.
In “Halloween Kills,” Michael is stabbed by a pitchfork and then pummeled to death by a mob, only to rise up and slay them all.
In this supposed last time around, Laurie is living with her granddaughter and writing her memoirs. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen in four years. Then a teenage boy (Rohan Campbell) is accused of being a copycat killer who murdered a child he babysat, an act that ignited a new round of violence.
Curtis describes the film as “shocking” and says it will “make people very angry.”
Will Laurie face up to her destiny? Will Michael finally die? Will the film live up to its title, “Halloween Ends”?
Director David Gordon Green is adamant that this film is the story’s ending.
However, “Halloween” creator John Carpenter (who serves as an executive producer) says not so fast. “Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live. I don’t know, man. I don’t know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They’re going to shut it off, end it. It’s what David has in mind. That’s fine.”[
Whether the franchise lumbers on or not, Curtis assures us this will be her last time playing the indomitable Laurie Strode. Curtis says there was no way for her to know while working on the original 1978 film the extent of affection her character would receive. “That is the heart and soul of these ‘Halloween’ movies,” Curtis said. “It will be difficult to say goodbye to Laurie Strode.”
So, like with any slasher film, proceed to the theater at your own risk.