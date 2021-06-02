Zack Snyder is a movie director who made his debut in 2004 with “Dawn of the Dead” — so he knows his zombies.
Since then, he has directed or produced a number of comic book and superhero films. Among them are “300” (2006), “Watchmen” (2009), “Man of Steel” (2013), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), and the two “Wonder Woman” films (2017, 2020). And he’s the eponymous ego behind the four-hour “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021), a director’s cut that came about because he was replaced on the original film by Joss Whedon.
Zachary Edward Snyder has been called “one of the most polarizing directors of modern cinema.” IndieWire noted that “Snyder’s critics really seem to hate him, and Snyder’s fans really seem to hate his critics. Is Snyder a master or a hack? A misunderstood myth-maker or a meathead with a movie camera?”
I was undecided. I liked his Spartan battle scenes in “300.” Thought his retelling of Alan Moore’s “Watchmen” was passable. Ignored his overwrought “Man of Steel.” Hated his “Batman v Superman.” Figured he had little to do with those “Wonder Woman” flicks, him being a name-only producer on them.
But the real reason I had not watched his “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was its running time. I’m not a fan of long, non-stop epics. It took 20 years for me to work up the resolve to watch David Lean’s masterful “Lawrence of Arabia” — and that film only had a 3-hour 47-minute running time.
So I was hesitant to watch Snyder’s latest opus, “Army of the Dead.”
But what the heck, it was only a 2-hour, 28-minute movie. And, well, it was about zombies. As I say, Snyder knows his zombies. I had liked “Dawn of the Dead,” his homage to George A. Romero’s 1978 film of the same name.
Confession: I love zombie movies.
Zombie movies have the same element that made those “Jaws” movies so scary: That some mindless monster is coming to get you and there’s nothing you can do to reason with it to keep it from killing you. It’s virtually unstoppable, just keeps on coming.
Nothing is scarier than that.
Like me, you can find Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” showing on Netflix.
The story was a bit predictable, kinda like “Escape From New York” crossed with “Oceans Eleven” and “World War Z.”
After a road accident lets an Area 51 genetically-made zombie escape, Las Vegas becomes infected. Unable to stave off this growing army of the dead, the government fences off the desert city and plans to nuke it. In the meantime, a casino owner hires an ex-mercenary (former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista) to lead a team into the walled metropolis to retrieve $200 million from his abandoned underground vault. Scott Ward (Bautista) scrounges together his own Dirty Dozen (well, 11) for the task. In addition to Ward, we have his skilled-mechanic girlfriend (Ana de la Reguera), a hardened black-ops soldier (Omari Hardwick), a clever French smuggler (Nora Arnezeder), a nervous German safecracker (Matthias Schweighöfer), a web-famous Chicano sharpshooter (Raúl Castillo), his plucky girlfriend (Samantha Win), an abusive security guard (Theo Rossi), the casino owner’s duplicitous head of security (Garret Dillahunt), a chain-smoking helicopter pilot (Tig Notsro) and Scott’s tagalong daughter (Ella Purnell).
But don’t get too attached to any of them. Not many will make it back alive.
All the familiar tropes are here, as if Snyder constructed his zombie opus by stitching together all the clichés in every zombie apocalypse movie ever made — Victor Frankenstein style.
While Snyder’s “Dawn of the Dead” is ranked as one of the best films in the horror genre, “Army of the Dead” has few new contributions to make. Its main addition to the canon being two classes of zombies — the slow-moving “shamblers” and the fast-moving feral “alphas,” intelligent monsters led by a king and a queen (Richard Cetrone and Athena Perample).
Oh yes, this being Las Vegas, we also have a zombified tiger roaming around, a tattered one-eyed cat that appears to be left over from an old Siegfried & Roy show. However, the earlier “Zombieland” offered its own fast-moving zombies and topped the tiger by giving us a zombified Bill Murray.
The winner? Putting this all into perspective: If we ignore all those “Resident Evil” movies, Snyder’s “Dawn of the Dead” led the pack at the box office at $102 million until it was matched by “Zombieland.” But then “World War Z” ($540 million) came along.
Will Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” manage to claim the lead? So far, at $1 million this doesn’t look very likely, unless it comes back to life at the box office.