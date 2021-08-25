BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • R.B. Tolar - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Brian Roberts - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
  • Ericson Holt - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
  • Shanty Hounds - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • Terry Cassidy and friends - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday

THE BULL

  • Sandra Lee Resch - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mary Spears - 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • Jesse Wagner, Gary Hempsey - 5:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Andy Westcott’s Electrified Trio - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday; 5:30 p.m. Sunday soundcheck
  • Mojito - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Jason Lamson, Myles Mancuso - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Oren Polak - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Mike Veal Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
  • Aaron Hudkins - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sunday
  • Kenny Fradley - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Robert Douglas - 4:30 to 8:30 Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Oren Polak - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Zack Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Sister Funk - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Michael Elliott Moon - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RICK’S

  • The Shanty Hounds - 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • AJ Stampler & Dockside Darren - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Gary Hempsey Band - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday; 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Hollow Decks - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LeMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Saturday
  • Sloppy Seconds, Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete & the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan Williams Duo - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE PERRY HOTEL

  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Mateo Jampol - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Sheldon Benton - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Michael Naughton - 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Kaira Valdez - 6 to 9 p.m. Monday
  • Adrienne Z - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Clint Bullard - 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Myles Manusco - 5 p.m. Wednesday; with friends, 5 p.m. Saturday; with band, 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Nick Brownell - 5 p.m. Thursday; with band 9 p.m. Tuesday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday Monday
  • Ericson Holt - 5 p.m. Friday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Caffeine Carl, Zack Seemiller - 2 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH CAFE

  • The Shanty Hounds - 5 p.m. Thursday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson, Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Monday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Saturday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Tuesday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Monday; 1 to 4 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sunday

VIVA

  • Skipper Kripitz, Christine Cordon, Larry Smith - 7 p.m. Friday
  • Skipper Kripitz, Scott Marischen, Joe Dallas - 7 p.m. Saturday