nutcracker key west

Tony Gill, portraying the Conch Nutcracker, and Jan Czerny, as the Rooster King, battle during a past year’s production of the glorious ‘Nutcracker Key West.’

 Photo by Carol Tedesco

A subtropical version of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” awaits audiences Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 7-11, in Key West, flavored with characters and sets depicting the island’s colorful history, vibrant coral reef environment and even free-roaming local roosters.

Eighteen professional dancers from the New York Dance Project are to join approximately 80 Florida Keys children and adults in the production, which deftly infuses the traditional “Nutcracker” story with Keys imagery.