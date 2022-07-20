reef diver

A REEF representative will be onboard with fish identification and survey materials for dive and snorkel excursions.

Ocean lovers who enjoy diving, snorkeling and kayaking eco-tours can explore and learn about the latest in Florida Keys coral reef conservation during the annual Reef Fest set for Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 13-16, in Key Largo.

Marine conservation, education initiatives and demonstrating positive impacts of citizen science in the Florida Keys and around the world are at the core of the nonprofit Reef Environmental Education Foundation’s mission.