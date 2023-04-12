Back after a five-year hiatus, “Conch Republic — the Musical; a Decade of Music & Mayhew” returns to Key West just in time for Conch Republic Days. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, this year’s production also returns to the original eight-actor format.

In a nod to 10 years of retelling this Key West, true-to-life story onstage, the 2023 cast features actors who have been cast in previous productions of the show. Four original cast members have returned to reprise their roles: Michael Aaglan, Billy Cartledge, Tony Konrath and Annie Miners. The other four actors were cast in cancelled productions that had been slated for 2016 and 2020: Don Bearden, Trey Forsyth, Camille Toler, and Wayne LaRue Smith.

