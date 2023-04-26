Back after a five-year hiatus, “Conch Republic — the Musical; a Decade of Music & Mayhew” returns to Key West just in time for Conch Republic Days. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, this year’s production also returns to the original eight-actor format.
In a nod to 10 years of retelling this Key West, true-to-life story onstage, the 2023 cast features actors who have been cast in previous productions of the show. Four original cast members have returned to reprise their roles: Michael Aaglan, Billy Cartledge, Tony Konrath and Annie Miners. The other four actors were cast in cancelled productions that had been slated for 2016 and 2020: Don Bearden, Trey Forsyth, Camille Toler, and Wayne LaRue Smith.
This year’s production is presented by Seaglass Theatrical and directed by Gayla Morgan and Lauren Thompson, with lighting design by Aramis Ikatu, and poster design by JT Thompson/Design Group Key West that features a new, original illustration created for the show by Jack McDonald.
The musical was written by Monnie King (book) and Gayla Morgan (music/lyrics) while they were both locals in Key West. Originally commissioned by the Fringe Theater, the show’s premiere was in April 2013, at Kelly’s Upstairs. The Fringe produced a total of five iterations of the show at three different venues: Kelly’s, San Carlos Institute, and The Studios of Key West.
Performances at the Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval St., run through Sunday, April 30, at 5:30 p.m. Run time for the show is approximately one hour. Tickets are available at http://www.seaglasstheatrical.com.