Watersports enthusiasts on paddleboards and other self-propelled watercraft can race around the continental United States’ southernmost island Saturday, Oct. 1, during the 25th annual Key West Paddle Classic.

The 12-mile distance race around Key West is open to paddlers on stand-up and prone paddleboards, outrigger canoes, surf skis, kayaks, row and dory boats. Participants can compete as individuals or in two-person, three-person, five-person and six-person teams as well as in relay teams of three.