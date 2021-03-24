As Key West and the Florida Keys slowly welcome back performers, performances, movies, music and theater, The Key West Citizen is working toward bringing back our Paradise weekly special section.
To that end, we have expanded our coverage of local events, venues and shows within the pages of The Citizen, with the goal of bringing back the Paradise section in its entirety in the near future — complete with new features and a Wednesday publication date to help plan your weekend.
To submit content for consideration, email newsroom@keysnews, using “FOR PARADISE” in the subject line. The Citizen cannot guarentee publication, although all submissions will be given consideration.