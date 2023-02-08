Creative and fun pre-concert parties are a Parrot Head tradition and revelers in Key West icon Jimmy Buffett’s “hometown” promise not to disappoint.
Party in the Park, with “Just a Few Friends” will be a free local’s throwback community picnic celebration prior to what some are calling the performance event of the decade.
The Key West Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will host the event before the Buffett’s first amphitheater concert from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Waterfront Park and Mole. Guests with or without tickets to the show are welcome.
Party-goers are invited to come out with their picnic best and claim a space on the Truman Waterfront Park lawn with friends and family. In true old school JB fashion, participants are encouraged to bring pop-up tents, lawn chairs and blankets, decorations, games and costumes. Awards and prizes will be given for the best setups. Just a few park rules pertain: no staking, no driving in the grass and no grills.
The Farmers Market will be in full swing with international food stalls, food and dessert trucks, beverage stands, shopping, arts and crafts, curiosities and souvenirs. There will be plenty of grab and go food to enhance picnics on the lawn including gourmet cheeses, breads, homemade dips and guacamole, fresh fruit, shrimp, stone crab claws and so much more.
First Legal Rum will be on hand flipping cheeseburgers in paradise on the grill with proceeds to charity ConchLove.org, and there will be spectacular Key West sunset at 6:16 p.m. for party goers on the Mole Pier. overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.
A live broadcast by Tiki Man Radio’s B-Man and the Soundman From Hell will be streaming all day.
From 4 to 6 p.m. guests may bring instruments and a chair for a TropRock acoustic jam session and singalong hosted by singer-songwriter, performer and recording artist Dani Hoy. Shade tents will be provided by Four Star Rental and speakers by Art of Sound and Mako Moco with assistance from the Key West Civic Association.
This is a free community, One Human Family event. Pets are permitted on leash and the splashpad and playground will be open for kid-friendly fun. Parking is limited; up to four hours free with residential sticker. Bicycles and Duval Loop are options to get to the event. Due to space constraints, no tailgating from vehicles and no RVs are permitted in the city parking lots.
Guests will not be able to hear the concert from the park and the event lawn and Farmers Market will close at 7 p.m.
Thanks are due to the City of Key West, Parks Department and Community Services for their support. Any commercial entities who wish to participate must contact Daily Plan-it, event organizers of the Truman Waterfront Farmers Market. No business, for profit or not for profit may set up anywhere in the park without registration.
For information contact Sean Krikorian at 305-731-3385 or email sean@dailyplan-it.net. Check the “Locals Party in the Park” Facebook event for updates and additional information.