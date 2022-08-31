Pete Jarvis grew up in the Adirondack Mountains near Lake George, in Glenn Falls, New York. His grandfather had an upright piano in a small music room, and Pete would always attempt to play music whenever he visited.

At age 9, his mother hired a music teacher to give him a lesson. After a short period of time, the piano teacher walked Pete home and told his mother to not schedule any additional lessons as Pete had no musical talent … so much for the experts.