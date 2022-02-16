A 1960-2022 retrospective collection of more than 100 works from the studio of artist legend Peter Max will be on exhibition in a limited engagement at Key West Gallery.
The exhibition, which opened Tuesday, Feb. 15, and continues through Feb. 20, will feature three gallery receptions open to the public and will be led by Lesley Smith, the Peter Max Collection historian and curator.
Gallery events are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m., as well as Sunday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With paintings on exhibition in hundreds of museums and galleries worldwide, Max and his vibrant colors have become part of the fabric of contemporary culture. Over his lengthy career, Max has been called a pop icon, neo fauvist, abstract expressionist and the United States’ “Painter Laureate.”
The artist has had the honor of painting the last seven U.S. presidents and many of the world’s best loved celebrities, among them the young sensation Taylor Swift and the amazing talents of “The Voice.”
The artist also has had the distinct honor of being named the official artist of the Grammys and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“Throughout the years, I have painted so many beautiful, beautiful, imaginative musicians: Mick Jagger, Sting, The Beatles, David Bowie, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Pharrell Williams, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Yes, Phil Collins, Gwen Stefani, Steven Tyler, Aretha Franklin, Norah Jones, Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and so many others,” Max said.
“It’s mind-blowing when I think about it. I love great music and the amazingly talented people who make it.”
The NFL commissioned Peter Max as the first official artist in Super Bowl history and asked him to create commemorative art for five consecutive Super Bowls.
Max’s studies and training at the Art Students League and the School of Visual Arts, both in New York City, helped shape his extraordinary art and career. The Masters series – interpretive works of Vincent Van Gogh, Monet, Pablo Picasso, Renoir, and Edgar Degas — were conceived in Max’s signature style and colors.
The works speak to both a maturation of the artist’s illustrious career, as well as to his formidable training at the 135-year-old Art Students League of New York and the cutting-edge School of Visual Arts in New York City.
Smith is renowned for her tenure as a noted Peter Max historian and collection curator. Her work with the American artist has spanned three decades and she remains a leading authority on the iconic American artist.
All artworks are available for acquisition and, while all events are open to the public, reservations are requested. To register, visit http://www.keywestgallery.com, call 305-292-9339 or email info@keywestgallery.com.
Private and virtual appointments also are available on request.
The Key West Gallery is located at 601 Duval St.