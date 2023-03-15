A while back, former Key West pianist Dave Burns and I were discussing legendary Key West performer Coffee Butler. Both Dave and I lived in Miami during the 1960s and ‘70s, when Miami Beach would see major artists such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Guy Lombardo and Count Basie during the winter season, at the huge venues like the Starlight Room on top of the Doral Beach Hotel, the Fontainebleau and others.
Arthur Godfrey broadcasted live from the Kenilworth, Jackie Gleason worked from the Miami Beach Auditorium (now Jackie Gleason Theater) and Ed Sullivan hosted a weekly network TV show from the beautiful Deauville Hotel.
The New York Times would publish a schedule of big acts on Miami Beach during the winter season. A 1960 article listed the performances for major Miami Beach clubs like the Fontainebleau, Eden Roc, Deauville and Carillon. It was a long list. Miami Beach was a star-filled runway. The Beatles performed on “The Ed Sullivan Show twice on the beach.
Dave performed in a number of jazz clubs in Miami and Miami Beach and knew all the acts. While discussing the wonderful times in Miami, we began some mental gymnastics and conjured a magical “What if” regarding Coffee Butler. Dave agreed the level of talent Coffee possessed could have easily caught the attention of even a mediocre Miami promoter and given him an opportunity to play that huge grand piano in the beautiful Starlight Room, 20 floors above Collins Avenue on top of the Doral.
The “What if” idea came to me while listening to the Coffee and the Cups’ album, “Let ‘Em Talk.” The recorded music is great. The songs are jazz standards and popular soul tunes, including three Coffee Butler originals. They recorded the album live in 1968 at the Cuff Link Lounge, a Fort Lauderdale Holiday Inn owned by Key West’s Toppino family. The Key West-based trio, consisting of Coffee, Marvin Bosa and Bobby Lowe, would frequently appear in the club. “Let Them Talk” was the favorite song of Coffee’s wife, Martha, and he would perform it at almost every gig. Coffee’s voice was vibrant and bold, with a melodic blend of Louis Armstrong and Caribbean soul.
After listening and discussing the live recording with Marvin Bosa’s son and Dave Burns. I conjured a magical “What if”: What if that 1968 audience, hearing Coffee’s album being recorded live, included a Miami Beach music promoter who was affiliated with some larger acts performing during the winter season? This was very much in the realm of possibility with the aggressive nature of local Miami music promotion. Even a second-tier promoter would have easily recognized Coffee’s talent and booked him to open for an A-list talent scheduled there.
Further conjuring has this mid-level promoter with a performer whot is getting rave revues and takes him to the next level, an opening act at the Starlight Room, during the season. Let’s imagine next season, the word gets out and an A-list promoter is in this audience and signs Coffee Butler to a recording and touring contract with a big label. Here is where some serious conjuring would be required, as Coffee’s wife would have seriously objected to leaving Key West. Undoubtedly, the memories of the untimely death at age 27 of Coffee’s friend Fats Navarro would have been invoked, but ‘What if?’
All three of us felt that Jackie Gleason or Ed Sullivan could have been pretty persuasive with Coffee and Martha, along with very serious national music promotion. What if the “Key West Louis Armstrong” was set up behind the huge grand piano in the Starlight Room, accompanied by a full orchestra, singing, “What a Wonderful World”, opening for an A-list performer like Dean Martin, who hops on that piano, slides over to Coffee and joins in for a duet?
My ‘What if’ mental gymnastics are now completely out of control and have the pride of Key West, Lofton Ambrose Butler, playing every large venue in the nation within a couple of years and selling millions of albums, long before Jimmy Buffett released “Margaritaville.”
But reality sets in, and I remember the renaissance of Coffee Butler’s musical career after being coaxed out of retirement for a 2015 performance at The Studios of Key West. This was followed by five sold-out performances at the Key West Theater through 2019.
“And I say to myself, What a Wonderful World”; we were the lucky ones who heard him sing that beautiful song one last time.