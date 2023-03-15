A while back, former Key West pianist Dave Burns and I were discussing legendary Key West performer Coffee Butler. Both Dave and I lived in Miami during the 1960s and ‘70s, when Miami Beach would see major artists such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Guy Lombardo and Count Basie during the winter season, at the huge venues like the Starlight Room on top of the Doral Beach Hotel, the Fontainebleau and others.

Arthur Godfrey broadcasted live from the Kenilworth, Jackie Gleason worked from the Miami Beach Auditorium (now Jackie Gleason Theater) and Ed Sullivan hosted a weekly network TV show from the beautiful Deauville Hotel.