The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation, in partnership with the Society of Presidential Descendants, is set to host a series of events in celebration of Presidents Day Weekend, Saturday through Monday, Feb. 18-20, on the grounds of the Harry S Truman Little White House, 111 Front St.
Centerpiece of the multiday event is the Saturday, Feb. 18, forum discussion among a gathering of presidential descendants on the topic of “Working Across the Aisle: American Bipartisanship.”
Moderated by Dr. Kurt Graham, director of Independence, Missouri’s federally operated Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum, this year’s scheduled participating presidential descendants are: Susan Ford Bales, daughter of Gerald Ford, 38th President; Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of Harry S Truman, the 33rd President; Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of 34th President General Dwight D. Eisenhower; Massee McKinley, great-great grandson of 22nd and 24th President Grover Cleveland and great-great nephew of 25th President William McKinley; and Patricia Taft, great-granddaughter of William Howard Taft, the 27th President.
Forum tickets are $40 each for Harry S. Truman Foundation members, $60 for non-members. The forum begins at 4:30 p.m., with doors and cash bar opening at 4. Following the forum, winners of the inaugural Monroe County student essay competition will be announced.
At 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Feb. 19-20, Clifton Truman Daniel will take the stage in a live performance of the long-running stage production, “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!”
At press time, limited tickets were still available for the Monday performance; Sunday evening’s scheduled performance is sold out.
Seating is arranged at two-top and four-top bistro tables: two-tops are $80 for society members, $120 for non-members; four-tops are $160 for members, $240 for non-members.
On Monday, Feb. 20, the Little White House grounds will provide the setting for a family-friendly Presidents Day cookout with hamburgers, veggie burgers and hotdogs available for purchase. A cash bar will also be available and attendees are welcome to bring a picnic blanket for the lunchtime event.
The annual “Presidential Families Weekend and Forum” is the largest Presidents Day Weekend gathering of presidential descendants in the country. Traditionally hosted solely by the Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation, in 2022 the foundation partnered for the first time with the recently founded Society of Presidential Descendants, a membership organization for individuals with direct lineage to one or more of the 46 U.S. presidents.
All events are to take place on the grounds of the Harry S Truman Little White House. Other weekend offerings include guided tours of the building, self-guided botanical lawn tours and ancillary cocktail parties.