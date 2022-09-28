Rayfield Spencer Beazer, born to Elaine and Ralph Beazer, is originally from the Bronx, New York. His father was a huge jazz fan and would always to listen to John Coltrane, Hank Mobley and Dave Brubeck with his son. Ray’s father was also a big doo-wop fan.

Ray would bang around in his chair while listening to music, and at age 12, his father decided to get him a drum set. He had a few drum lessons from adult friends through age 14, and then attended Fiorello LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts near Lincoln Center in the upper west side of Manhattan (a short walk to the Metropolitan Opera House). Their school orchestra was frequently conducted by Leonard Bernstein, and graduations were held in Carnegie Hall.