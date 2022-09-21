Ronald Bryan Tolar, born in 1958 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, now claims “RB” stands for Rhythm & Blues. He grew up in Gautier, Mississippi, attending school there. He started playing music at 14 and turned “pro” at 15. He began gigging too much, dropping out of school in the 10th grade, eventually getting a GED. Music just took over his life.

He later attended Jackson County Community College, located across the Singing River (aka the Pascagoula River), in Gautier, studying journalism, but it was always going to be music. Tolar started playing pedal steel guitar and the fiddle, gaining a sponsorship by the Sho-Bud Company (“Shot” Jackson and Buddy Emmons), a pedal steel manufacturer. He was later sponsored by Gibson Guitars.