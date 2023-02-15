Since 2012, I have interviewed more than 140 musicians in Key West for my “Soul of Key West” books. I tried to present interesting facts and stories from all of them. Most of the interesting stories are from older Key West musicians and their early recollections and experiences with Jimmy Buffett — before the SS Margaritaville took sail. Most of the older ones in town know who the “Woman Goin’ Crazy on Caroline Street” was.

One of Jimmy Buffett’s first music opportunities in Key West came after befriending Coffee Butler, who was by far the biggest star in town at Howie’s Lounge. Jimmy had been in town a few weeks, and Coffee liked the “new kid” and wanted to help. Jimmy asked if he could play his guitar for tips on Coffee’s breaks and Coffee agreed. Later, Jimmy got his own gigs at Howie’s Lounge on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. David Wegman was living in an upstairs apartment (must have been great music) and painted a poster for Howie’s new schedule.