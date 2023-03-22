Red Barn brings back old Hollywood with 'The Code'

The cast of ‘The Code,’ from left, Tom Wahl, Mary Falconer, David Black and Carlos Ortega Amorin.

 Photo by Roberta Depiero

It’s true: the more things change, the more they stay the same. Or, since we’re in today’s Florida, it might be more relevant to say that no matter the strides we’ve made over the years, there’s always someone who sees the old ways as preferable.

Red Barn Theatre

While playwright Michael McKeever may not have set out to write a play that resonates so vibrantly with what many in our community are struggling against today, his latest play, “The Code”, running through Saturday, March 25 at the Red Barn Theatre, does just that. Written about Hollywood in the 1950s, it is most certainly germane to the LGBTQ issues that have arisen in today’s Southernmost State.